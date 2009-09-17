Brown’s ‘Lost Symbol’ worth wait

Six years in the making, Dan Brown’s “The Lost Symbol” is one of the most highly anticipated novel releases of the year. Was it worth the wait? You bet!

Robert Langdon has been summoned to Washington, D.C., by his mentor, Smithsonian director Peter Solomon, to give a lecture on the vast amount of symbolism in the Capital Rotunda. But Langdon arrives to find an empty room, save a severed, recently tattooed hand pointing skyward — a hand that formerly belonged to Solomon.

It falls upon Langdon to cipher through a slew of cryptic messages from a mysterious caller, search through the many clues that will lead him to his friend, and pretty much save the United States from impending disaster. All in a span of 12 hours.

Langdon must decided to trust and work with or evade the minuscule Director Sato, head of CIA Office of Security and William Bellamy, the Architect of the Capital. The clues that have been received all deal with the legends and lore of the Freemasons and their influence on the beginning of the country, and it’s up to Langdon to decipher their meanings.

He also discovers that Peter’s sister, Katherine, a brilliant scientist who has been working with Noetics, the study of mind and intuition, has also been contacted by the mysterious kidnapper and faces a life-or-death situation of her own.

The two old friends combine their efforts and race to discover the meaning of the legendary “Great Pyramid” that holds the answers that everyone in Washington is desperate to know.

Brown delivers a roller coaster ride of a thriller with “The Lost Symbol.” It was fascinating learning about the Freemasons and their massive influence on the founding of our country. Brown also includes facts on the history of Washington, D.C., and some of its greatest monuments that most Americans probably don’t know about, so even while the reader is being entertained by the story, they are also learning in the process.

There were quite a few similarities between Brown’s other two Langdon novels (“The DaVinci Code” and “Angels and Demons”) and “The Lost Symbol.” Instead of a crazed albino monk, there is a crazed tattooed man who will take the reader’s breath away. Instead of priests being tortured, government officials are. And instead of the Vatican and the Catholic Church being in danger, this time it’s the entire democracy of the United States at stake. “The Lost Symbol” may have something of an overwarmed plotline, but it is still entertaining in the details and an over all great adventure to read!



Writing and researching this book – six years.

Printing of the first edition – 5 million copies.

Dan Brown’s moment in the sun – priceless!