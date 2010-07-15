Busy with babies, band to go on hiatus after evening performance

Today is the last show before Centennial Hills-based alt-rock group Atlas Takes Aim really gets popping.

Bassist Billie Bundschuh is due to give birth to her and guitarist/lead singer Mason Ian’s second child in August. Drummer Joel Blickenstaff and his wife, Elisha, had their second child — a boy — on July 5.

The trio is set to take stage at 9 p.m. at Diablo’s Mexican Cantina in the Monte Carlo, 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $5.

For more information about the band and the babies, read the July 27 edition of the Centennial View.