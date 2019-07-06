99°F
Buy car online, get home delivery with Findlay-Joydrive

July 5, 2019
 

Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with Joydrive to offer a new way to buy a new or pre-owned vehicle. Customers now have the option to forgo a trip to the dealership completely. It has been an option for only a couple of weeks, but early results are very promising.

Under the Joydrive process, the purchase of a vehicle can be conducted 100 percent online. The vehicle of choice will be delivered to the customer’s home or place of business. As the slogan says, Joydrive is “bringing the dealership to your driveway.”

The Joydrive process has been catching on across the country, and now there is a hub you can order from in Southern Nevada thanks to an agreement with Findlay Automobile Group. To see all the Findlay vehicles available for online purchase and home delivery visit Joydrive.com/FindlayAuto

Customers who buy online and take home delivery also have a five-day, 250-mile return period. So if they decide that the vehicle isn’t the right fit, they can return it for a full refund.

Never before has a lease or purchase program simplified the car business like the one now available with Joydrive and Findlay Automotive Group. It makes no difference whether the vehicle is small or large, an economy car or a truck.

Although the program has been in operation only for a couple of weeks, several customers have taken advantage of it.

“We bought a 2016 Acura MDX along with a Volkswagen Passat TDI,” Cortney Broadbent Alvord said. “This was our first time buying a car this way. My brother, Douglas Broadbent, also bought a 2017 Ford Expedition EL from Findlay.” The vehicle was delivered from one of their dealerships in Prescott, Arizona.

“The program is perfect for us since my husband works at home as a software engineer anyway, so were it not for Joydrive, we would have had to hire a babysitter just to go to the dealership. The process took less than an hour, and both the vehicles we bought were delivered within 24 hours. In fact, we got same-day delivery of the Passat,” she said.

“You pick the car you want, fill out your credit, and the Joydrive team does everything for you,” Broadbent Alford said. “Someone at the dealership calls you to make sure the whole process is amenable. It’s everything that it’s cut out to be. It saved us a lot of time.”

Joydrive General Manager Kristin Vargas said developing a program like this has been a priority of Findlay Automotive Group for several years.

“Findlay has been looking for a solution for customers who wanted to buy 100 percent online for quite some time,” Vargas said. “We met with various vendors who could do some part of this process online, but Joydrive was operating in other markets doing it all online. So we decided to partner with them.”

Other Findlay personnel involved in the concept include Findlay CFO Tyler Corder, with fellow company executives and Findlay brothers Justin and Robby Findlay, both directors of operations.

Corder said the interest has been impressive.

“Although we’ve just launched Joydrive, we’ve already seen a lot of activity,” he said. “We’re finding that there are quite a few people that want to buy a car completely online, and Joydrive gives them a way to do that. The initial feedback has been great. People seem to love the process.

“While not everybody wants to buy a car this way, we’re really happy to provide Joydrive as an alternative to those that prefer this method. So far, Joydrive is exceeding our expectations.”

“We are the only dealer partner with a large presentation in the southwestern United States,” Vargas said. “We’re excited to have our inventory available for the online buyer. More and more customers prefer doing business online and want the Amazon-like buying experience.”

