Cadillac show set to roll into The District April 10

The 11th annual Cadillac Through the Years event, put on by the 100-member Cadillac & LaSalle Club and Findlay Las Vegas, is planned from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 at The District at Green Valley Ranch.

Colin Christie's restored 1938 burgundy and black Cadillac sedan sits near his garage. The car is set to be among 77 Cadillacs being displayed during the Cadillac Through the Years event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 on Main Street at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive. Cassandra Keenan/View

Colin Christie looks inside his restored 1938 burgundy and black Cadillac sedan. The car is set to be among 77 Cadillacs being displayed during the Cadillac Through the Years event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 on Main Street at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive. Cassandra Keenan/View

The engine is displayed on Colin Christie's restored 1917 Cadillac Phaeton. Cassandra Keenan/View

The engine of Colin Christie's restored 1938 burgundy and black Cadillac sedan is displayed near his garage. Cassandra Keenan/View

Colin Christie's 1938 Cadillac sedan includes a liquor bar compartment in the back seat. Cassandra Keenan/View

To the average person, it may seem like Colin Christie’s 1928 Cadillac sedan has been restored to perfection, but there’s something wrong.

“They used Phillips head screws,” the Cadillac & LaSalle Club member said recently of the car’s previous owners.

“Ha!” quipped club president John Buchman, who was at Christie’s valley home viewing his Cadillac collection.

Christie said Cadillac used slot screws on its automobiles until 1935, so he planned to special-order them so he could replace the ones on his otherwise authentic maroon and black model.

Meanwhile, his 1938 burgundy and black Cadillac sedan was ready to roll as far as being displayed at the 11th annual Cadillac Through the Years event, sponsored by the 100-member club and Findlay Cadillac in Henderson, 993 Auto Show Drive. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 on Main Street at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive.

“This was the large car that Cadillac built,” Christie said of his 1938 model, which features a liquor bar compartment in the back seat. “It cost $3,000, new.”

Seventy-five cars representing 114 years of Cadillac’s history are set to be on display at The District event, with cars dating to 1902.

Christie owns a red one from 1903 — a Model A that was No. 525 in production. He purchased it about six years ago from someone in Wyoming, and it was “a pile of parts.” It took five years to restore it, he said. The one-cylinder car features a body made of hickory wood. The wheels also are made of the wood.

Christie’s Cadillac collection also includes a 1917 Phaeton.

“This one is fun for parades,” said Christie’s wife, Carole Christie. “It’s been in Helldorado Days.”

Christie said when he restores cars, he does the mechanical and electrical work, while body shops take care of the painting.

Cadillac Through the Years also is set to feature drawings, prizes, entertainment by singer Jay Joseph and a book signing with author Rick Ainsworth, whose newest book is titled “American Dictator: Changing of the Guard.”

Visit lasvegasclc.org or shopthedistrictgvr.com.