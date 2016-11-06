Campaign highlights abortion differences

The last presidential debate showed important differences between the candidates on abortion.

For instance, Hillary Clinton’s stance of favoring legal abortion throughout pregnancy for any reason was revealed when Donald Trump noted that under her position the “unborn person” has no rights during pregnancy, that an abortion could happen into the ninth month.

Mrs. Clinton defended her position and her vote against the partial-birth abortion ban — supported by a large majority of Americans — by trying to make it appear that late abortions happen only when the life of the mother is seriously at risk or something horrible has happened to the unborn.

It’s well established that partial-birth abortion and late abortions are mostly elective procedures performed on healthy women with healthy babies. Partial-birth abortion pioneer James McMahon told Congress that in one series of 2,000 partial birth abortions only 9 percent were for medical reasons. The leading medical reason was depression.

Others abortionists and the abortion industry say that these late abortions are largely elective. Legislation to prohibit late abortions always contains a “life of the mother” exception.

The country has moved farther and farther away from the radical position of the abortion industry of abortion on demand throughout all nine months of pregnancy. Most Americans hold a more compassionate position that recognizes the humanity of the unborn and seeks to help both mother and child. Mrs. Clinton hasn’t moved an inch.

A 2016 Marist Poll found that 57 percent of Americans would prohibit all abortions or limit them to rare instances of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. Fewer than 20 percent support Hillary Clinton’s policy of abortion on demand at all times. Sixty percent of Americans believe abortion is morally wrong, including one-third of those who identify as pro-choice.

For 40 years the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding of abortion except in rare instances, has had wide bipartisan support. Sixty eight percent of Americans, including 69 percent of women and 51 percent of pro-choice supporters, oppose taxpayer funding of abortion. Mrs. Clinton wants you, the taxpayer, to pay for abortion.

Almost two-thirds support laws now passed in 14 states that prohibit abortions after 20 weeks when the unborn can feel pain. Eighty percent support parental notification laws, 79 percent support waiting periods and Americans support conscience rights so Catholic and evangelical doctors are not forced to do abortions after morning mass or Bible study. Mrs. Clinton opposes all of these and would appoint justices to strike such laws down no matter what Americans think.

This election highlights big differences between the two candidates on abortion. Mrs. Clinton would take us back to the antiquated absolutist abortion policies of the past. Donald Trump’s positions are far more in line with those of the American people.

Melissa Clement is president Nevada Right to Life. Don Nelson is president of Nevada LIFE.