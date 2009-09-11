Casino marketing legend Vic Vickrey dies

Straight from the Boulevard: What a heartache it is to report the death of one of my favorite Vegas characters, Vic Vickrey, a man who knew most of the secrets of the city as a casino host and, true to his school, kept those secrets to himself. He was 83.

Vic died in his sleep on Wednesday, son Tracy Vickrey tells me. That’s just like Vic: Knowing the odds, he beat them by passing in peace. Good for you, my man.

If we all have to go, and rumor is we do, it figures you’d arrange for life’s final comp: a free pass to the hereafter.

Vic’s services are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Davis Funeral Home.

I’m sorry he’s gone, but what a tour of duty.