Celebration brings 5,000 guests to Skye Canyon

Attending the Fourth of July Celebration at Skye Canyon were Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, from left; Kent Ahrens, general manager and partner of Ed Bozarth Chevrolet; Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore; and Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony. (Ed Bozarth Chevrolet)

Skye Canyon 4th of July Celebration stage

Kent Ahrens welcoming guests

The Ed Bozarth Nevada booth; with Vegas Valley Vettes

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet co-sponsored the Fourth of July Celebration held at Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas.

Kent Ahrens, general manager and partner of Ed Bozarth Nevada, joined Councilman Stavros Anthony, Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman onstage to welcome 5,000 guests to the celebration. It was the quintessential Fourth of July with fireworks, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.

Also attending with Ed Bozarth was the Vegas Valley Vettes, a local Corvette Club that Ed Bozarth Nevada sponsors.

“We were very proud to be with our northwest valley neighbors in a wonderful event that celebrated our country. It was a pleasure being in our own backyard for the fourth. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year,” Ahrens said.