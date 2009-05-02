Chapman Dodge opens new location on Sahara Avenue

3514259

Bucking the economic trends, Chapman Dodge, Las Vegas’ original Dodge dealership, recently opened a brand-new location at 3175 E. Sahara Ave. near Mojave Road.

Chapman invested $11 million obtaining and renovating the showroom, service bays and office space. The body shop will remain at the former location of 3470 Boulder Highway.

As a special grand opening incentive, Chapman Dodge invites all valley residents to come visit the new location and enter a drawing to win mortgage or rent payments for the rest of the year — compliments of the dealership. No purchase is necessary.

“The Chapman Dodge family is thrilled to introduce our new home to the community,” said general manager Don Hamrick. “We know people are struggling to make ends meet during these trying times. We figured ‘What better way to show off our new home than by helping a local resident enjoy theirs?’ We hope all will come by to check out the new place and sign up for this rare opportunity to win monthly payments on their mortgage or rent for the rest of the year.”

People can sign up for the Chapman Dodge Grand Opening drawing inside the dealership from now until May 31, when the winner will be announced. The winner will receive monthly payments to cover his or her mortgage or rent for as much as to $1,500 each month through the end of 2009.

The dealership is now open for business. Its location is easier to find and access and its vehicle selection has been expanded.

“The new showroom allows us to better serve our employees and customers with all of its modern features and conveniences,” said Chris Strahan, principal local owner of Chapman Dodge and Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “At a time when the automobile industry is feeling the pinch, we feel especially fortunate to have been able to make this investment.”

The dealership hired local contractors and vendors to perform the work. The renovated waiting lounge features a snack bar, coffee and refreshments. To modernize the service department, new vehicle lifts were installed and all technician tools were upgraded. The new service department has four stalls dedicated only to oil changes so customers can get in and out within 30 minutes.

Chapman Dodge sells and services new and used vehicles. For more information, call 800-NewDodge or visit www.lasvegasdodge.com.

In addition to Chapman Dodge, Chapman Chrysler Jeep sells and services the complete line of Chrysler and Jeep vehicles. Located in the Valley Automall, Chapman Chrysler Jeep can be reached at 888-207-1687 or online at www. chapmanchryslerjeep.com.