Clinton campaign report says energy policies would create 100,000 jobs for Nevadans

Hillary Clinton’s Nevada campaign is releasing a report today about how her clean energy goals would bolster job growth in the state while fighting climate change.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accompanied by former Vice President Al Gore takes the stage for a rally at Miami Dade College in Miami, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The report’s release comes as the Democratic presidential candidate visits Las Vegas on Wednesday. Clinton has a goal of adding half-billion solar panels to the nation’s grid by the end of her first four-year term if elected.

Clinton’s policy goals also call for preserving public lands in a way that allows increased access for recreational activities and a tenfold increase in renewable energy production in the next decade. Clinton’s campaign calls the approach the “outdoor economy” and said it would keep public lands public.

For Nevada, this plan would create more than 145,000 jobs and $15 billion in new economic activity, according to the report, an advance copy of which was obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ultimately, Clinton aspires to create policy to generate enough renewable energy to provide power to every U.S. home in the next decade while reducing oil consumption by a third with a combination of cleaner fuels and increased efficiency for vehicles. Those steps are intended to reduce carbon pollution nationally and fight climate change.

Clinton’s focus on renewable energy also has the goal of cutting energy costs for Nevada households and businesses by $500 million annually. For the average family, that comes to $485 in annual energy cost savings.

Clinton will have a rally at 5:30 p.m. today at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. in Las Vegas. To RSVP, the public can visit https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/YR2JQJHSKA2ZGCBA/.

