Coroner releases cause of death for boy found in freezer

Mason Dominguez (GoFundMe)

A child found dead in the freezer of an east Las Vegas home died from blunt force injuries in what has now been classified as a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The body of Mason Dominguez, 4, was found Feb. 22 after his mother gave Mason’s sister a note to slip to school officials, indicating the mom was being held against her will. That note, in turn, led police to the family home in the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive, near Pecos and Lake Mead boulevards, where the child’s remains were recovered hidden in the freezer.

The mother’s boyfriend, Brandon Toseland, 35, faces charges of murder; child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm; kidnapping of a minor resulting in substantial bodily harm; child abuse, neglect or endangerment; kidnapping; and battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation.

Toseland is due in court on Nov. 29 and has a jury trial scheduled to begin Dec. 5. He remains in custody without bail.

