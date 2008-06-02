Cover of new Twilight book

Here’s a sneak peak at the cover of Stephenie Meyer’s fourth installment

in the Twilight series.

"Breaking Dawn" is scheduled for release Aug. 2.

The book will wrap up the story featuring Bella, her vampire boyfriend, Edward, and his family, and the werewolf pack that includes Bella’s friend Jacob.

The big question to be answered in this last book is: Will Edward turn Bella into a vampire? But there is no question "Breaking Dawn" will be a best-seller.

The other books are “Twilight,” “New Moon” and “Eclipse.” The film version of "Twilight" is scheduled to hit theaters in December. Robert Pattinson plays Edward and Kristen Stewart plays Bella. For more on the movie you can go to http://www.twilightthemovie.com/.