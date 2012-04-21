Del Webb connects home owners with technology

Two Del Webb communities in the Las Vegas area are partnering with Best Buy and Geek Squad with an offer designed for people who love to entertain or want to stay connected with family and friends.

The “Move In and Connect Me” promotion is in response to homebuyers who don’t want the hassle of setting up computer or home theater connections when settling into their new homes.

“When many people look at starting their next stage in life, ease of use is important when it comes to planning state-of-the-art technology in their new homes,” said Deborah Meyer, chief marketing officer for PulteGroup, parent company of Del Webb, an age-qualified community builder.

She said Best Buy and Geek Squad take the stress out of technology and offers a level of knowledge for new homebuyers.

The promotion is being offered at Solera Stallion Mountain and Sun City Mesquite through June 30. Homebuyers can choose between two distinct packages valued at nearly $3,000 each.

■ An entertainment package with 46-inch class LED HDTV, Blu-ray disc player, home theater sound bar, speaker system, mount and universal remote, delivery, full installation and basic programming.

■ A connection package with all-in-one touch screen computer, touch-screen tablet for connecting on the go, wireless router, wireless all-in-one printer, multimedia smart hub (allows streaming from computer to HDTV), one-year Geek Squad tech support, delivery and full installation.

For more information, visit a Del Webb sales office or go to www.delwebb.com.