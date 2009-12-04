Democrat announces candidacy for Assembly District 28

New candidate for Assembly District 28, the seat being vacated by Democrat Mo Denis, who is running for state senate.

Here’s the statement from candidate Lucy Flores, a Democrat:

Lucy Flores, Democratic candidate for Assembly District 28, will kick-off her campaign at a community celebration on Saturday, December 5, at Lincoln Elementary School. The District 28 seat is currently held by Assemblyman Mo Denis, who is not seeking re-election to the Assembly.

Flores, who grew up in the district, is currently finishing her final year at Boyd School of Law and currently works at UNLV.

Because of her strong belief that a good education is the key to every child’s success in life, Flores is holding her kick-off at the elementary school she attended.

“I made the decision to run for the Assembly because I understand the challenges that people in this district face every day — wanting good schools for their children, access to affordable health care, and safe neighborhoods,” Flores said. “I look forward to kicking off this campaign with family, friends and neighbors in the heart of the district.”

WHAT: Lucy Flores to announce candidacy for State Assembly in District 28

WHEN: Saturday, December 5th from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Lincoln Elementary School, 3010 Berg Street in North Las Vegas