Dining pick of the week: Kobe Sushi Bar

Sushi is a topic that can generate quite a discussion. Those who like it, love it, and will tell you that no two sushi places are alike. Kobe Sushi Bar has generated a loyal following with its select sushi menu.

KOBE SUSHI BAR

9340 W. Flamingo Road

at South Fort Apache Road, 243-0916

Sushi is a topic that can generate quite a discussion. Those who like it love it and will tell you that no two sushi places are alike. Kobe Sushi Bar has generated a loyal following with its select sushi menu featuring toro (fatty tuna), albacore, hamachi (yellowtail), salmon, snapper, octopus, squid, giant clam, hotategai (scallops), sweet shrimp, freshwater eel, mackerel, crab, salmon roe, surf clam and uni or sea urchin. Lunch specials are served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and include assorted teriyaki bowls (chicken beef, salmon vegetable) and combination bento boxes. Among the soups are miso and various noodle soups, along with salads such as sunomono, which is cucumber salad with crab meat and seaweed. Featured entrees are Korean barbecue ribs, calamari tempura, chicken katsu and teriyaki dinners (chicken, beef, salmon) served with miso soup, house salad and rice. Several appetizers are edamame (soybeans), egg rolls, deep-fried tofu, tempura and yaki-tori, which is chicken on skewers. Refreshing dessert ice creams are green tea, red bean, mochi and tempura. Lunch specials begin at $3.95 and sushi at $3.75. Kobe Sushi is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. — Jack Bulavsky