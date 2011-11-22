Dining pick of the week: Radio City Pizzeria

6324140-0-12

PICK OF THE WEEK:

RADIO CITY PIZZERIA

Tivoli Village, 410 S. Rampart Blvd., 998-7580

Elias Ghanem II knows what a New York pizza should look like and how it should taste. He makes his crispy, thin-crust pies in special Marshall pizza ovens from New York and makes them taste even better with $1.50 glasses of Moretti and Newcastle beer. Among the specialty pizzas are veggie, chicken pesto, Meat Lovers, hamburger, chicken club, taco, Buffalo chicken and the famous white with roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, ricotta and basil (no tomato sauce). All the traditional toppings are available for the 12- or 18-inch pies or the 14-inch gluten-free crust. Popular sandwiches, served with fries, are chicken or meatball Parmesan on Italian bread, Italian on ciabatta and grilled veggie on herb focaccia. Several entrees are chicken Marsala and Momma G’s Stuffed Chicken, where two chicken breasts are stuffed with roasted artichokes, tomatoes and goat cheese. Among the salads are Caesar, antipasto, Caprese and Radio City with mixed greens, raspberries, goat cheese and toasted pecans in vanilla-shallot vinaigrette. Don’t leave without sampling a dessert: cannoli, New York-style cheesecake, tiramisu, chocolate chip cookies and homemade zeppole with sweet ricotta cheese. Pizzas begin at $13 and sandwiches at $9.50. Radio City Pizzeria is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Jack Bulavsky