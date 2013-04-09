Dining Pick of the Week: Sorrento Pizza

Sorrento Pizza is at 860 N. Rainbow Blvd.

PICK OF THE WEEK:

SORRENTO PIZZA

860 N. Rainbow Blvd. at West Washington Avenue, 702-870-1716

Sorrento stands out because it serves halal pizza, considered permissible in Islamic dietary law. The major rules for halal have to do with animal products and how they are produced. What you will discover is a fresh, tasty pizza no matter how it’s made. The medium (15 inches), large (14 inches) and extra large (16 inches) pies include White, BBQ Chicken, Vegetarian, Taco, Meat Lovers and Super Supreme. Popular pasta entrees are chicken Parmesan, lasagna and a Spaghetti Bucket with salad and garlic bread that feeds three. Among the hot and cold subs are meatball, turkey, gyro (chicken or lamb), roast beef, grilled chicken and Philly cheese steak. Add fries for 99 cents. There are salads (chef, chicken) and appetizers such as onion rings, cheese bread, chicken wings and fingers with a choice of sauce (hot, medium, mild, barbecue), fried zucchini, breadsticks and stuffed jalapenos. The Family Feast ($29.99) is two large pizzas with one topping each and one bucket of wings. Two desserts are New York cheesecake and cinnamon sticks. Ask about the daily specials. Two-for-one cheese pizzas begin at $15.49, and sandwiches start at $4.25. Sorrento Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday. — Jack Bulavsky



