Dining Pick of the Week: Sultan’s Grill

PICK OF THE WEEK:

SULTAN’S GRILL

1910 Village Center Circle at Trailwood Drive, 702-838-3221

True Mediterranean food starts in Greece and brings in flavors of surrounding Mediterranean and Middle East countries. You will find those tastes here beginning with homemade hummus (mashed chickpeas with sesame seed oil, lemon juice, garlic, specialty seasonings) served with pita bread, baba ganoush (grilled eggplant dip), cheese plate with olives, grape leaves stuffed with rice, onions, and spices, and traditional taziki, plain yogurt mixed with cucumber and mint. Featured salads are Greek, chicken, Caesar, tomato and cucumber, and Peasant, a mix of beets, chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumbers and feta cheese. Popular entrees include lamb chops, shish kabobs (chicken, beef, shrimp) and gyro platter. Spinach pie, made with filo dough, ricotta and feta, fresh dill and green onions, is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday only. Several sandwiches are gyro, kabob, vegetarian falafel, chicken Caesar and Sultan’s Special, sliced breaded chicken in pita with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. The perfect ending is baklava, filo dough filled with finely chopped nuts dressed with rose water syrup. Enjoy it with Turkish coffee. Sandwiches begin at $4.99, and family platters, serving from 4 to 10 adults, start at $29.99. Sultan’s Grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. — Jack Bulavsky