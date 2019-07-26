93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Uncategorized

Dodge Durango voted one of best road trip vehicles

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
July 26, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com, Dodge Durango is the perfect family SUV and is available at Chapman Automotive dealerships. From its rugged, muscle-car body style to the three rows of seating, the Durango will make every family member happy regardless of the next destination.

There are six different trims to choose from at Chapman dealerships across the valley. Drivers can find the SUV that best fits their next adventure: a V-6 engine, a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine that produces 360 horsepower and even a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engine with a Best-in-Class maximum towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds.

“Every father wants a vehicle that’s realistic for his family but at the same time wants a masculine, high-performance vehicle that still has the wow effect on the road,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “Included in U.S. News &World Report’s Coolest Family Cars list, the Durango is capable enough and comfortable to handle any road trip.”

With more than 50 different seating configurations and room for seven, the Durango guarantees that every passenger will fit comfortably on those long car rides. With high-end technology designed to make life easier and safer for the family, the Durango features the ParkView rear backup camera, electronic stability control, ready alert braking and much more. Passengers can stay connected with the 7-inch touch screen available with Uconnect systems, Android Auto integration, Apple CarPlay support and integrated voice command.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Findlay Automotive Group recently donated a check for $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. In ...
Findlay supports Red Rock Search and Rescue
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group donated $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. The donation marked the sixth year that Findlay Automotive Group has supported the nonprofit group.

7 ways autocomplete can get smarter

Autocomplete is one of the best (or depending on how hastily you push ‘send’ – worst) things in the world. We rely on it so much that Google plans to let us autocomplete whole emails. Here are seven ways predictive input can improve. 1. Recognizing names from previous emails Jakub Kokoszka has a tough name to […]

Movie posters might soon be based on your clicks

You may have thought you left Blockbuster behind, but the basic way we browse movies hasn’t changed all that much. We peruse poster after poster, kind of like walking the aisles of a ‘90s-era video store. That one poster image, meant to appeal to as many people as possible, is often all we see before […]

What I’ll be covering at NAB 2018

The National Association of Broadcasters show kicks off this weekend in Las Vegas.  The show focuses on new and emerging technologies and trends in relation to the media and entertainment industries. As it’s not open to the public, I’ll be at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday to share some of […]

EXECUTIVE TRAVEL: Forget Strip flash; some prefer lake’s panache
By DAVID FERRARA LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

If you get called to a board meeting at Lake Las Vegas, you might want to bring your swimsuit. That’s the term Westin at Lake Las Vegas marketing director Matt Boland uses for upright paddleboard races, one of many team-building exercises offered regularly at the resort.

After $4,700 in live poker career winnings, James Romero, 27, wins nearly $2 million
By ROBIN LEACH NICHE DIVISION OF / RJ

It was a 15-year celebration of The World Poker Tour at Bellagio for the Five Diamond World Poker Classic. The largest field size in WPT Five Diamond’s history was created when 791 entries were tallied, and it was James Romero, 27, of Portland, Oregon, who won his first WPT title.

Auto electronics at SEMA and AAPEX: A brave new world
By STAN HANEL SPECIAL TO DRIVE

The Specialty Equipment Market Association celebrated its 50th annual SEMA show at Las Vegas Convention Center this month by showcasing a car culture of “do-it-yourself” garage mechanics who share a passion for customizing vehicles.