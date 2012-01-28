Dunhill offers one-story designs

6604947-1-4

Dunhill Homes is giving home shoppers another reason to ring in the new year with a brand-new home.

The builder offers seven distinct single-story floor plans with dozens of options for personalization at its Tuscany Village master-planned community in Henderson.

The development includes many amenities available exclusively to residents.

The builder also is offering special financial incentives.

“What better way to kick off the new year than with a new home at a great price?” asked Marina Petric, sales agent at Tuscany Village.

Dunhill Homes’ New Year Special promotion offers new homebuyers as much as $10,000 toward upgrades and closing costs depending on the model.

“With single-story homes starting at just $141,990, you’ll find Tuscany Village is the perfect place to call home.”

Single-story homes are among the most requested style of home, according to Petric.

“They are perfect for people who don’t want to climb stairs every day,” she said. “And with our New Year Special, you have many options to truly personalize your home and make it your own.”

The single-story plans available at Tuscany Village, range from 1,215 to 2,683 square feet.

“Whether you like flexible space, a big kitchen or a really open floor plan, you will find your dream home here,” Petric said.

Among the single-story floor plans available at Tuscany Village is Roma 1558. This 1,558-square-foot residence includes as many as three bedrooms, two baths and either a two- or three-car garage. Options include a fireplace in the great room and a third bedroom instead of a home office.

Dozens of amenities are included in the community’s monthly homeowners’ association fee.

“You’ll enjoy a 24-hour, guard-gated entrance, roaming security patrol, a 35,000-square-foot recreation center, the championship Tuscany Golf Club, miles of walking trails and even 50 channels of cable television. All of this is included, with no LIDs (local improvement district fees),” she said.

The community’s 35,000-square-foot recreation center is a centerpiece of Tuscany Village, with outdoor activities including a beach volleyball court, tennis courts, two basketball courts and a resort pool, lap pool and two spas.

Inside, are two racquetball courts, an indoor gym with a basketball court, workout room, sauna, aerobics room, arts and crafts rooms, billiards, meeting rooms and social areas.

Energy efficiency is a priority in all of the community’s homes, with plans certified by the U.S. Environmental Protect Agency’s Energy Star. Tankless water heaters, radiant-barrier roofs, dual-pane, low-emissivity argon gas vinyl windows and other energy-efficient elements are included as standard features in the homes.

Tuscany Village has 13 new home floor plans with six fully decorated model homes. The one- and two-story homes range from 1,215 to 2,683 square feet.

To visit , take Lake Mead Drive in Henderson heading east. Follow the signs to the community and turn left on Mohawk Drive to the main entrance. The sales office is at 1549 Olivia Parkway and is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 873-7287 or visit dunhillhomes.com.