Family finds room to grow at Lennar’s Cambria

Pauline and Jean Gaumond said they searched for their ideal home for well over a year.

“We each had very specific requirements that were important to us, and we weren’t willing to settle for anything less,” said Pauline Gaumond. “I wanted a covered patio and a veranda off the master suite. Those were the two features that I felt passionately about.”

Her husband was more focused on the size of the home and the home site.

“What mattered to me was a large home with an open floor plan, and a special home site with a spacious pool-sized yard,” he said.

The Gaumonds, who have a 5-year-old daughter, Breanna, found their home at Lennar’s Cambria neighborhood located at Azure Avenue and Walnut Road. They selected the two-story Brunello with 3,402 square feet.

The home has a covered patio and upper-floor balcony off the master suite. In fact, the balcony/veranda runs the entire length of the home and offers a view of the surrounding mountains.

The home also has five bedrooms, four baths, bonus room and a three-car garage. The home site is 7,500 square feet.

“We are originally from Gatineau, Quebec, Canada,” Pauline Gaumond said. “We have a lot of friends and family that come to visit, so having extra good-sized bedrooms makes entertaining guests a real pleasure.”

The Gaumonds have lived in Las Vegas for the past six years. She is the community resource and volunteer coordinator for The Shade Tree Shelter. He is an electrician with his own company that specializes in government projects.

Their Brunello includes a main-floor bedroom and full bath, which they are designing as a den/study. The second floor is dominated by the master suite that features a sitting area opening to the veranda. It also has a walk-in wardrobe closet with two separate entrances. The bonus room is also on this floor.

Lennar sales agent Bill Gilbert said all of the neighborhood’s single-story homes have been sold, and only four two-story floor plans are currently available for August move-ins.

Home prices start in the $300,000s.

The two floor plans currently offered for August and September move-in are the two-story Barbera with 3,208 square feet, four bedrooms, den, three baths, a second-floor bonus room and a three-car garage; and the Brunello.

The Barbera’s main floor includes a den or fifth bedroom, and a full bath, served by two walk-in closets. The main floor also features both formal and informal living options, all with direct access to a covered patio.

The second floor is home to the master retreat with a veranda. Also on the upper floor is a bonus room. Access to three secondary bedrooms and a second bath is from a central staircase landing. The fourth bedroom is highlighted by sliding doors that lead out onto the veranda.

“Cambria offers some very elegant touches like the paver stone walkways and driveways that give the neighborhood a very upscale look and style, and the homes interiors reflect the same quality and detail,” Gilbert said.

Standard Lennar upgraded features are included in the cost of the home. Some of them are Silestone kitchen countertops with stainless steel sinks; built-in General Electric Profile appliances, including refrigerator; oak cabinetry and ceramic-tile entry.

The baths come with cultured marble vanities, integrated sinks in baths and ceramic-tile surrounds.

All homes also feature Smart Wiring CAT 5-E wiring and RG6 cables with a main hub, plus prewiring for telephone, cable, and ceiling fans. Cambria is an Energy Star-certified community.

To visit the Welcome Home Center, take Interstate 15 north to Craig Road, west to Losee Road, north to Azure Avenue, and east to Walnut.

The sales office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except Monday when it closes at 3 p.m. For community information call 632-2857 or visit lennar.com.