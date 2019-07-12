93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Uncategorized

Findlay Chevrolet wins Dealer of the Year honor

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
July 12, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Findlay Chevrolet threw a party June 21, and the impact of such a gathering was gauged by the fact that three General Motors executives attended the gathering at the dealership, situated at the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley.

Attending the celebration were Scott Roberts, Chevrolet zone manager; Ron Meirer, regional director of Chevrolet’s western region; and Robert O’Connor, district sales manager.

“They believe in Las Vegas, and they want to see this community grow and do well,” Roberts said. “It’s no accident that you see them (Findlay) everywhere in town. They saw the city grow long before it actually took place.”

The executives were in Las Vegas to honor Findlay Chevrolet for being Dealer of the Year for the seventh time in eight years while being named the N0. 1 Chevrolet dealership in 13 states.

“This is a huge award,” Roberts said, adding that Findlay Chevrolet is among the top Chevrolet dealerships in the western region and ranked among the top 60 in the country. “Less than 2 percent of the Chevrolet dealerships win the award.”

Roberts also said that Findlay Automotive Group’s Saturn of West Sahara was the top Saturn dealership in the country when the store opened in October 1990, thereby illustrating GM’s long-standing relationship with Findlay Automotive Group.

The gathering drew a wide variety of visitors, from customers to Vegas Golden Knights superstar right wing Mark Stone, illustrating Findlay Chevrolet’s role in community involvement.

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming said the Dealer of the Year award was a testament to the employees at the Findlay Automotive Group dealership.

“We have a tremendous staff here, and everyone has the same goal in mind, and that it is being the best Chevrolet dealership in the country,” Fleming said. “Our employees enjoy coming to work here, as you can tell when walking through the building.”

O’Connor said Findlay Chevrolet’s sales have risen a dramatic 78 percent in 2019.

While Findlay Chevrolet has been open since 2007, Findlay Automotive Group has been a huge proponent of General Motors dating back to their first location: Pete Findlay Oldsmobile, which opened on Fremont Street in 1961.

Findlay Automotive Group President Cliff Findlay made the decision to go ahead and open this new Chevy dealership during the Great Recession. When asked about his decision, he simply said, “We believe in General Motors.”

Since then, Findlay Chevrolet has recorded strong results while also filling the need for a Chevrolet dealership in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

“There is a definite synergy in the store that breeds success,” said O’Connor, who lives in Gilbert, Arizona, and spends much of his time at Findlay Chevrolet.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Attending the Fourth of July Celebration at Skye Canyon were Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Se ...
Celebration brings 5,000 guests to Skye Canyon
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Fourth of July Celebration held at Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas was co-sponsored by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet. Kent Ahrens, general manager and partner of Ed Bozarth Nevada, Councilman Stavros Anthony, MayorPro Tem Michele Fiore and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman welcomed 5,000 guests to the celebration.

Cortney and Bryce Alvord recently purchased two vehicles through the Findlay-Joydrive process. ...
Buy car online, get home delivery with Findlay-Joydrive
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Car buyers who want to forgo a trip to a dealership completely can now purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle online thanks to a partnership between Findlay Automotive Group and Joydrive. The newly purchased vehicle will be delivered to the customer’s home or place of business.

Las Vegas Lights goalie Thomas K. Olsen signs a soccer ball for unidentified young soccer playe ...
Findlay VW Henderson hosts event with Las Vegas Lights FC
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson presented Lunch With the Lights that included a meet-and-greet June 6 with pro soccer player Thomas K. Olsen, starting goalie for the Las Vegas Lights FC. The event drew hundreds of fans.

Week in Pictures: April 28-May4
RJ

Take a look at some eye-catching pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival, Pirate Fest, weather and Canelo vs. Jacobs. Children play inside a hot air balloon provided by Las Vegas Balloon Rides during the Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival on Saturday, May 4, […]

Week in Pictures: April 21-April 27
RJ

Take a look at some eye-catching pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including Golden Knights playoffs, Raiders draft and WBA lightweight championship bout. The Meadows School third baseman Sam Kaplan looks in a high ground ball during fielding practice, he will play at Cornell University next year on Wednesday, April 24, […]

Week in Pictures: April 14-April 20
RJ

Take a look at some eye-catching pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including Golden Knights playoffs and Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend. The Pink Moon, the nickname for April’s full moon, is not pink at all but yellow and sets in the west behind the Raiders Stadium early on Friday, April […]

Week in Pictures: March 17-March 23
RJ

Take a look at some eye-catching pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including Vegas Golden Knights, Cesar Chavez Day festival, prep baseball and El Cortez shooting. Brooklyn Ruiz, 10, center, of Redlands, Calif., jumps out of the pool while playing with her cousin, Analyce Lopez, 11, of Redlands, Calif., left, and […]

Week in Pictures: March 10-March 16
RJ

Take a look at some eye-catching pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including the West Coast Conference tournament, the Mountain West tournament and the Pac-12 tournament. The Stanford Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Oregon Ducks during a NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Pac-12 women’s tournament at the […]

Week in Pictures: Jan. 14-20

Take a look at some striking pictures from Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including weather features, a boxing match and the super blood wolf moon. Ronald Holmes plays the alto saxophone on The Strip as dark clouds move in on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in […]