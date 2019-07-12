Findlay Chevrolet wins Dealer of the Year honor

Findlay Chevrolet was named Dealer of the Year for the seventh time in eight years

A big celebration took place recently when Findlay Chevrolet was named Dealer of the Year for the seventh time in eight years. The dealership is situated just south of the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Findlay)

Findlay Chevrolet threw a party June 21, and the impact of such a gathering was gauged by the fact that three General Motors executives attended the gathering at the dealership, situated at the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley.

Attending the celebration were Scott Roberts, Chevrolet zone manager; Ron Meirer, regional director of Chevrolet’s western region; and Robert O’Connor, district sales manager.

“They believe in Las Vegas, and they want to see this community grow and do well,” Roberts said. “It’s no accident that you see them (Findlay) everywhere in town. They saw the city grow long before it actually took place.”

The executives were in Las Vegas to honor Findlay Chevrolet for being Dealer of the Year for the seventh time in eight years while being named the N0. 1 Chevrolet dealership in 13 states.

“This is a huge award,” Roberts said, adding that Findlay Chevrolet is among the top Chevrolet dealerships in the western region and ranked among the top 60 in the country. “Less than 2 percent of the Chevrolet dealerships win the award.”

Roberts also said that Findlay Automotive Group’s Saturn of West Sahara was the top Saturn dealership in the country when the store opened in October 1990, thereby illustrating GM’s long-standing relationship with Findlay Automotive Group.

The gathering drew a wide variety of visitors, from customers to Vegas Golden Knights superstar right wing Mark Stone, illustrating Findlay Chevrolet’s role in community involvement.

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming said the Dealer of the Year award was a testament to the employees at the Findlay Automotive Group dealership.

“We have a tremendous staff here, and everyone has the same goal in mind, and that it is being the best Chevrolet dealership in the country,” Fleming said. “Our employees enjoy coming to work here, as you can tell when walking through the building.”

O’Connor said Findlay Chevrolet’s sales have risen a dramatic 78 percent in 2019.

While Findlay Chevrolet has been open since 2007, Findlay Automotive Group has been a huge proponent of General Motors dating back to their first location: Pete Findlay Oldsmobile, which opened on Fremont Street in 1961.

Findlay Automotive Group President Cliff Findlay made the decision to go ahead and open this new Chevy dealership during the Great Recession. When asked about his decision, he simply said, “We believe in General Motors.”

Since then, Findlay Chevrolet has recorded strong results while also filling the need for a Chevrolet dealership in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

“There is a definite synergy in the store that breeds success,” said O’Connor, who lives in Gilbert, Arizona, and spends much of his time at Findlay Chevrolet.