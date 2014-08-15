Findlay sales agent No. 1 in sales for Toyotas statewide in 2013

Israeli Doron Bodinger loves competition. The Findlay Toyota sales agent jumped into the car business four years ago and hasn’t looked back.

Israeli Doron Bodinger loves competition. The Findlay Toyota sales agent jumped into the car business four years ago and hasn’t looked back.

The 49-year-old Bodinger, who moved to the United States from Israel 15 years ago, topped all Toyota sales agents in Nevada in 2013, recording 239 new car transactions along with about 70 sales of preowned vehicles.

Formerly the owner of a pair of furniture stores in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, Bodinger liked what he saw as soon as he joined Findlay Toyota.

“I had never sold a car before,” said the soft-spoken Bodinger. “The car business is actually pretty simple in that you must treat people with respect and most of all provide customer service and treat customers nicely.”

Now working no less than 10 hours a day, Bodinger loves both the challenge of selling and the satisfaction he receives when selling a Toyota.

“I love selling a car,” he said. “Buying a new car can be a very stressful for people, and it’s my job to take the stress out of the sale.”

Bodinger said he has many happy customers.

“He has sold me two cars in two years,” said Brian Downey, a 43-year-old Las Vegan who operates The Karaoke Game Show, a free service for all bars and restaurants in Southern Nevada. “We came in the door to see about buying a car, and Doron greeted us. He was so friendly and there wasn’t one bit of pressure. He told us that when we were ready, he’d be happy to help us.

“The rest is history. I didn’t have to play any games and we loved the car-buying experience.”

Downey, a native of Chicago, bought a 2013 Prius C before purchasing a 2014 Prius V. He and his wife, Keiko, said they love their vehicles, which average 80 to 100 miles to the gallon.

“It’s really cool being able to drive by all of the gas stations,” said Downey, “and it’s even more cool driving to Los Angeles when we’ll only use about four gallons for the round trip. That’s about $14 in fuel for the round trip.”

Lori Jurado, a retired teacher-librarian who recently purchased a 2012 Venza from Bodinger, needed help because her other car was T-boned in an accident.

“We looked around and because Doron knew his inventory, he was able to find something that suited our needs,” she said. “Doron was very calm and funny, and he helped us so much. He knows his stuff.”

Spearheaded by longtime Las Vegas automobile executive and dealership General Manager Rich Abajian, Findlay Toyota is at 7733 Eastgate Road in Henderson.

“Doron is a tireless worker who has worked on his skills and has developed a strong client base,” Abajian said. “He has turned into one of the best salesmen I have ever worked with.”

The dealership, which recorded more than 700 sales in July, is part of Findlay Automotive Group founded by the late Pete Findlay more than 50 years ago.

Operations are now headed by Findlay’s son Cliff, who leads dealerships in Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Idaho. Further information can be found by calling the dealership at 702-566-2000 or by visiting www.findlaytoyota.com.