GOP Assemblywoman Seaman announces for state Senate

Victoria Seaman, candidate for Assembly District 34, speaks with the Review-Journal editorial board at the Review-Journal in Las Vegas Friday, July 25, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Las Vegas GOP Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman said Thursday she is a candidate for the state Senate District 6 seat in the 2016 election.

Sen. Mark Lipparelli, a Republican, was appointed to the seat after it became vacant with the election of Mark Hutchison as lieutenant governor in 2014.

Seaman is the assemblywoman for District 34 in Las Vegas.

“My passion is working for my district because I know what it means to be a parent, business owner and taxpayer,” Seaman said. “I made promises to my constituents as a candidate when elected to the Assembly, and I kept my promises through my votes in the Legislature. I was instrumental in enacting many great reforms during the last legislature, and I look forward to continuing to work for Nevadans in the state Senate.”

Seaman was elected to the Assembly in 2014, filling an open seat formerly held by Democrat William Horne, who was termed out of office. Seaman became part of a new GOP majority in the Assembly for the first time since 1985.

Seaman was one of 10 Assembly Republicans who voted against an omnibus tax bill, including a new commerce tax, sought by Gov. Brian Sandoval. The tax measure passed and is now law although a referendum on the new levy is expected to be filed next week to subject it to a vote of the people in 2016.

Lipparelli, who supported the final version of the tax bill in a voice vote on the last day of the session, had no comment on Seaman’s announcement.

In the 2015 session, Seaman sponsored legislation that was brought to her by community members to address election law reforms, reduce over-regulation of the salon industry and increase the tools available to homeowners and law enforcement in regards to squatting.

Seaman also worked to pass legislation to protect senior citizens by requiring the licensing of professional guardians and require animals that have been used for testing to be put up for adoption.

“I have received countless messages from our community urging me to run for Senate because they appreciate my strong involvement in Senate District 6, which includes Assembly Districts 34 and 37,” Seaman said. “Nevadans deserve their choice of a representative who will make sure their voices are heard in the Nevada Legislature.”

