Hammargren plans Nevada Day party with public, local reality TV stars

Former Nevada Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren plans to celebrate Nevada Day by opening his home to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 4318 Ridgecrest Drive.

Hammargren’s property consists of three adjacent houses connected with bridges and bric-a-brac. He displays a collection of items and historical artifacts he has gathered over four decades.

Hammargren said he has received RSVPs from members of local reality TV shows that he invited and has proclamations honoring them and himself from the governor’s office. He expects representatives from the shows “Pawn Stars,” “American Restoration,” “Tanked” and other local celebrities. Live entertainment is scheduled before and after the presentation of the proclamations.

Visitors are asked to donate $10 for admission. The funds will go to the Living Grace Home, a charity benefiting homeless pregnant teens.

For more information, visit nevadadays.org.