Uncategorized

Hands of Dianne

Sherman Frederick
February 15, 2010 - 6:59 pm
 

In light of the "controversy" about Sarah Palin cribbing notes on her hand, it’s only fair to also report Sen. Dianne Feinstein did the same thing. See for yourself.

 

 

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Uncategorized Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like