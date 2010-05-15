Harmony neighborhood is gated, close to freeway

Avalon at Vista Cielo by Harmony Homes is a collection of two-story floor plans located near Ann and Losee roads off the Interstate 15 freeway. For a limited time, new home buyers will receive $8,000 that can be used towards closing costs, upgrades or to buy down the home’s interest rate.

“Vista Cielo is one of the hidden gems of the new North Las Vegas area,” said Gail vanDeursen, sales agent. “It is right by the major streets of Ann Road and Losee Road, and just a few minutes from the I-15. But it is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood with its own fabulous amenities.”

The neighborhood offers residents amenities including a community park and pool, children’s playground, picnic area, and open space. Three floor plans are offered with two shown as models, ranging from 2,409 to 3,024 square feet. Prices start at $180,000.

“Avalon’s large floor plans are complemented by oversized home sites,” vanDeursen said. “Each home site measures at least 45 by 100 square feet and inside they all include a loft. With the option of up to six bedrooms, there is plenty of room for your family to live, play and grow.

“Harmony Homes’ incentive provides each new home buyer with $8,000 to be used for closing costs, buying down the interest rate or upgrades. You can spend the money whichever way suits you best. At Harmony Homes, included features like cultured marble bath countertops, granite kitchen countertops and lofts mean you don’t need to spend unnecessary money in the design center. You can focus it on hard costs like your interest rate or closing costs. It’s a very flexible benefit,” vanDeursen said.

Additional standard features at Avalon include beech cabinetry, crown molding, gourmet kitchen islands with dual compartment stainless steel sinks, designer Delta faucets, dual sink vanities and garden tubs in the master bathrooms, ceramic tile entries and paver driveways.

Avalon home buyers can also choose options to personalize their homes, including porches, patios, lofts, extra bedrooms, retreats, miradors, decks and additional garage bays, depending on the plan.

“Residence Three in this collection is one of our most popular, with a bedroom and full bath on the first level,” vanDeursen said. “It offers an additional level of privacy for guests or others who may want to a bedroom that is separate from the main sleeping areas.”

Harmony Homes is locally owned and operated by a builder with more than 20 years experience and all new homes come with Harmony Homes’ warranty that covers all components for two years and the home’s structure for 10 years.

Harmony Homes is selling homes in 14 Las Vegas neighborhoods, including Harmony Pointe, Harmony Springs, Harmony Heights, Harmony Sands, Alpian Meadows at Mountain’s Edge, Rivendell at Mountain’s Edge, Avalon at Vista Cielo, Laguna at Vista Cielo, Capistrano at Vista Cielo, Las Rosas, Summit at Sunrise Highlands, Talus at Sunrise Highlands, Bella Fiore at Lake Las Vegas and Ladera Terrace at Summerlin. Information on all Harmony Homes neighborhoods can be found online at harmonyhomeslv.com. Prices start in the low $100,000s with sizes from 1,462 to 4,035 square feet.

To visit Avalon at Vista Cielo, take the I-15 freeway North to Craig Road and exit heading west. Take Craig to Losee and head north on Losee. Head west on Ann to Lawrence Street and turn left on Lawrence. Turn left on Old Field Road and enter the community on the right. The sales office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, call the sales office at 823-4100.