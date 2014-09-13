Harmony to hold grand opening

Harmony Homes, a locally owned and operated builder, is heralding the grand opening of Mesa Verde, its newest and greenest community, in southwestern Las Vegas.

Courtesy photo Mesa Verde homes feature open floor plans, such as the one shown in this photo of a home in Harmony Homes’ Silhouette community.

The community, featuring homes with built-in solar panels, will have its grand opening Sept. 20.

“Every home we build at Mesa Verde will come standard with solar panels from SolarCity, a leader in the clean energy industry that has been growing rapidly across the country,” said Harmony Homes President Robert Beville said. “We’re excited to offer our home buyers the chance to save money and power while helping the environment at the same time. We think this adds value and interest to what is already a compelling community.”

Beville said Mesa Verde’s homes offer four two-story floor plans ranging from 2,055 to 2,386 square feet.

Options include covered patios and decks, making these homes especially attractive to buyers who like to entertain guests and spend time outdoors.

Pricing starts in the low $200,000s.

Harmony Homes expects the first new Mesa Verde homes to be ready for move in just after Jan. 1.

Beville said Mesa Verde homes feature open floor plans with great rooms, leading into kitchens with islands, spacious cabinets and a pantry.

Upstairs, Mesa Verde homes offer bedrooms and a loft. Master bedrooms are designed with privacy and comfort in mind, featuring deep walk-in closets that are accessible from the master bathroom.

Mesa Verde is near Decatur Boulevard and Mesa Verde Lane, south of the 215 Beltway and north of Blue Diamond Road.

The community is close to family-friendly amenities, schools, shopping and entertainment. Nearby attractions include the Wet ‘n’ Wild Water Park, Rhodes Ranch Golf Club, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Spring Mountain Ranch State Park.

All Harmony Homes Las Vegas sales offices are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Monday, when they open at noon.

Laughlin offices are open from noon to 5 p.m. on Mondays, closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays and open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all other days.

For more information, call 702-576-0549 or visit www.harmonyhomes.com.

Harmony Homes was included in the 2013 Builder 100, recognizing the nation’s best-selling home builders.

The builder has sold more than 1,600 homes since it was formed in Southern Nevada in late 2008.

It offers eight neighborhoods throughout Southern Nevada, with one- and two-story homes priced from the $160,000s and ranging from 1,479 to 2,973 square feet.