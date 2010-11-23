Hauck downplays importance of strong finish

UNLV is coming off two of its strongest performances of the season, but Rebels football coach Bobby Hauck downplayed the importance of finishing strong over the final two games.

The Rebels (2-9, 2-5 Mountain West Conference) visit San Diego State (7-4, 4-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday and then close at Hawaii a week later.

"Every season, and frankly every week in a season, is of its own accord," Hauck said this morning. "It’s great to win and to play better, as we are, but I don’t think that helps in January when we’ve got to get back to work."