Heck, Cortez Masto raise millions for Senate race

Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev. during a debate with Democratic challenger, Erin Bilbray, at Vegas PBS on Thursday, Oct. 16,2014. Heck represents the 3rd Congressional District in Southern Nevada, which includes most of Clark County, including Boulder City and Henderson. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Catherine Cortez Masto appears at the Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, in Las Vegas. The regents approved a contract for Cortez Masto that will make her the executive vice chancellor. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Catherine Cortez Masto’s Senate campaign had a fundraising quarter featuring a high-profile dinner guest: President Barack Obama.

Obama spoke at the dinner on Aug. 24 after appearing at an annual clean energy summit organized by U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev. The event raised more than $300,000 for Cortez Masto’s campaign and the Nevada State Democratic Party, with individual contributions hitting a high of $33,400 from the group of about 104 attendees.

Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general, is endorsed by Reid, who is retiring. U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., also is running for the seat and will likely get the GOP nomination.

The election for Reid’s successor isn’t until November 2016, but the open Senate race is one that Republicans believe is their best shot at gaining in the U.S. It’s quickly turning into a race that both sides will pour millions into winning. Cortez Masto’s campaign on Thursday reported it raised almost $1.4 million in the last quarter, which ended Sept. 30.

The campaign reported contributions that average $111 from more than 12,000 donors. Her campaign’s statement didn’t indicate how much cash on hand she has to spend, and her complete filing wasn’t publicly available Thursday on the Federal Elections Commission website.

Cortez Masto’s campaign didn’t respond to multiple calls and emails from the Review-Journal. In a press release, Cortez Masto’s Campaign Manager Scott Fairchild said the numbers will help ensure voters understand the “clear choice” they have between the two.

Heck’s campaign reported $2.29 million cash on hand at the end of the same quarter in which Cortez Masto raised almost $1.4 million.

He raised $2.76 million during that quarter, a figure that includes $1.4 million in transfers from authorized committees. The remaining $1.32 million has slightly more than $1 million from individuals and $245,750 from political committees.

For Heck, it was his first quarter as an official Senate candidate. He had announced on July 6. His campaign had no statement about the figures.

Heck did try to turn Obama’s appearance at the August dinner into a fundraising opportunity for his campaign. He’s referenced it in fundraising calls emailed to supporters, saying in one that the money will go into ads that distort his record.

Cortez Masto, who entered the race in April, raised $1.1 million in the prior quarter from April 8 to June 30.

