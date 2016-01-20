Henderson-area Community Events Calendar, Jan. 21-27, 2016

Justin Shandor is set to perform hits from Elvis Presley’s movies at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the M Pavilion inside the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Elvis Tribute: Justin Shandor is set to perform hits from Elvis Presley’s movies at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the M Pavilion inside the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $30, $36 or $42. Visit themresort.com.

2. Louie Anderson: The comedian is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 23 inside the showroom at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $15, $20 or $25. Visit southpointcasino.com/entertainment.

3. Fine art paint parties: City Lights Art Gallery, 3 E. Army St., plans to host the events from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 23 for up to 10 participants. Artists are set to lead the events. The cost is $35 per person and includes all art materials and refreshments. The parties, meant to raise funds for scholarships benefiting local art students, are set to be held monthly every second and fourth Saturday. Call 702-260-0300 or email citylightscoop@centurylink.net to RSVP. Visit citylightsartgallery.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Sci-Fi Fantasy Book Club: The group plans to meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. The event is free and open to the public. Visit mypubliclibrary.com or call 702-207-4260.

Tree care seminar and workshop: The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is scheduled to present the annual event from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 22 in English and Jan. 29 in Spanish at the Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road, with early registration starting at 6 a.m. The focus will be on urban trees. Topics to be covered include new palms for the Southwest; turf removal; irrigation and proper site assessment; diagnostic procedures and techniques; and common diseases of Southern Nevada. Hands-on sessions slated from 2 to 3:20 p.m. also are set to cover palm problems and pruning roses, grass and shrubs. The cost at the door is $30, which includes handouts, beverages, lunch and continuing education units. Registration is $25 if conducted at tinyurl.com/lvtreeseminar. For more information, contact ‘Chelle Reed at 702-257-5536 or reedc@unce.unr.edu for the English seminar or Martha Barajas at 702-257-5522 or barajasm@unce.unr.edu for the Spanish one.

Hillbilly Ball: The free annual event is set at 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at Remedy’s Tavern, 530 Conestoga Way. The country-rock band Thrillbilly Deluxe is slated to perform. Theme-inspired snacks are to include beef jerky, Vienna sausages, pork rinds, cheese puffs and Easy Cheese on crackers. Attendees must be 21 or older and are invited to dress according to the theme. A costume contest is planned. Visit remedystavern.com.

Gardening in Small Places: Pruning landscapes is scheduled to be discussed during the hands-on University of Nevada Cooperative Extension workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 23 at the Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road. Angela O’Callaghan is set to lead the event and will show participants the what, when, where, why and how of pruning fruit trees, ornamentals and desert plants. Attendees should bring gloves, eye protection and pruners if they have them. The cost is $25, which includes materials. Space is limited, and registration is required. Contact Elaine Fagin at fagine@unce.unr.edu or 702-257-5573. Upcoming Gardening in Small Places workshops are: vegetables, Feb. 20; composting, March 19; irrigation, April 9, problem solving, May 7; and organic gardening, June 11.

Big City Showdown: Bishop Gorman High School is set to take on Findlay Prep at the basketball event, planned at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets cost $15. Visit southpointarena.com/events.

Genealogy Lunch & Learn: The all-ages event is set for noon Jan. 27 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Attendees can learn about research tools available inside the library’s Heritage Room and how to order microfilm from the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. Registration is required by calling 702-492-7252 or visiting mypubliclibrary.com.

Language resources: Participants interested in learning how to speak, read and write in different languages can find out about online resources to do so at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. The class is limited to 12 people. Visit mypubliclibrary.com or call 702-492-7252.

Southern Hills Republican Women: The group plans to learn about the Nevada court system and the February Republican caucus during its meeting at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 inside Buckman’s Grille at the Revere Golf Club, 2600 Hampton Road. Guest speakers are scheduled to be a Nevada Caucus official and Michael P. Gibbons, chief judge of the Nevada Court of Appeals. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Those interested must RSVP by Jan. 21 by mail to SHRW, 2505 Anthem Village Drive, Suite 223, Henderson, NV 89052, or dropped off at 2011 Di Pinto Ave. Call 702-278-6652.

Henderson Library Book Club: The group is set to discuss “We Are Called to Rise” by Laura McBride at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Gibson Library, 100 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Visit mypubliclibrary.com.

Digging in the Valley of the Kings, Egypt: A free presentation on the topic is planned at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Nevada State College auditorium, 1021 E. Paradise Hills Drive. It is open to the public. Dr. Paul Buck is set to be digging several 3,000-year-old royal burial tombs in the Valley of the Kings, Egypt, during the 2016 spring semester as part of the Pacific Lutheran University Valley of the Kings Project. Email paul.buck@nsc.edu.

Live music: Upcoming entertainment planned from 8 to 11 p.m. at Elixir, 2920 N. Green Valley Parkway, includes Nick Mattera, Jan. 22; Shaun South, Jan. 23; Marty Feick, Jan. 29; and Tim Mendoza, Jan. 30. Visit elixirlounge.net.

Coco Lounge entertainment: The reggae band Big Bamboo is slated to take the stage from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 22 and 29 at the venue inside the Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Also at the venue, the Randy Anderson Band is set to perform country music from 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23 and 30, and the Peter Love Band is set to perform originals and music from various genres from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 23 and 30. Visit fiestahenderson.sclv.com.

Jokers Wild entertainment: Experimental rock band M3 is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. Jan. 22 and 23, and Updog is set to perform classic rock at the same time Jan. 29 and 30 inside the Troubadour Lounge at the venue, 920 N. Boulder Highway. The events are free. Visit jokerswildcasino.com.

Art exhibit: Pen and ink drawings by Joshua Weinberg are slated to be on display through January at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Weinberg’s art features characters from movies, comic books, video games and other pop-culture works. The drawings depict the characters as the opposite sex. Visit mypubliclibrary.com.

Rose Garden: Forty-four varieties of roses can be viewed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension’s Southern Area Master Gardener’s Rose Garden, 8050 Paradise Road. Rose varieties include hybrid teas, floribundas, shrubs, rugosas, damasks, noisettes and miniatures. The beds have engraved signage bearing the names of the roses, the varieties and the year of market introduction. The garden recently received a certificate of achievement in the Small Garden class during the national Sunshine ‘n Roses Pacific Southwest District’s annual convention. The district spans Southern California, Arizona, parts of Nevada, New Mexico and West Texas. The garden is maintained by Master Gardeners and members of the South Valley Rose Society. Visit southvalleyrosesociety.com.

WORTH A DRIVE

“The Passion of Love by Zinovy”: The show, featuring music with vibrant visual art blended by composer and painter Zinovy Shersher, is scheduled to be on display from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21 through March 1, at the Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-4010.

West Side Photo Club: The free club plans to meet from 7 to 9 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive. It is looking for active, experienced photographers willing to share their knowledge and passion for digital photography. The varied meeting agenda promotes the technical, artistic and social aspects of photography. Email westsidephotoclub@yahoo.com to request a meeting agenda.

Date Night in the Kitchen: Divine Events is set to kick off couples’ cooking classes in the Divine Cafe at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Learn to prepare a four-course dinner featuring Spanish Tapas, French salads, Italian risottos and Portuguese desserts paired with wines from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Admission is $178 per couple or $160.20 for Springs Preserve members. Reservations are required. Visit springspreserve.org or call 702-822-7700.

“Big Fish”: The Faith Conservatory of the Fine Arts plans to present performances of “Big Fish” Jan 22-31 at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School, 2015 S. Hualapai Way. The musical, directed by Erik Ball, will be presented in Faith’s state-of-the-art theater at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $6 to $20. Visit faithconservatory.com.

Free ski lessons: Complimentary coaching from certified ski and snowboard instructors is planned at the Lee Canyon Ski & Snowboard Resort, 6725 Lee Canyon Road, to any visitor at any time. Guests 13 or younger may participate in the free coaching program only when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Visit leecanyonlv.com.

Junior Master Gardener open houses: The Nevada Cooperative Extension plans to host an open house for its Junior Master Gardener program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Research Center and Demonstration Orchard’s Children’s Garden, 4600 Horse Road in North Las Vegas. A second open house is planned for the same time on Jan. 30 at the Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road. View projects and collect information on the upcoming sessions for children 7 to 12 that are set to begin in February. Junior Master Gardener Ambassadors will be on hand, and a make-and-take project, tours of the children’s demonstration gardens and refreshments are planned. Registration for the spring sessions will be available. Call Karyn Johnson at 702-257-5523 or email johnsonk@unce.unr.edu.

Morris Day and The Time: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Jan. 23. at Sam’s Town Live! at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Tickets start at $25. Visit any Boyd Gaming box office, call 702-284-7777 or visit samstownlv.com.

Star Wars Day: The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. Special Star Wars and space-related programming and special guests are planned. For the full schedule, visit discoverykidslv.org.

Riverdance — The 20th Anniversary World Tour: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26-31 and 2 p.m. Jan. 30 and 31 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $129. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“Ignominious Refuse”: The exhibition featuring the work of Brent Holmes is scheduled to be on display from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays Jan. 26 through March 11 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. An artist’s reception is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

Sinatra’s Centennial: The Las Vegas News Bureau plans to celebrate Frank Sinatra’s 100th birthday with photographs in an exhibit set to run Jan. 26 through March 20 during regular hours at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-6030.

Singles Travel Club: The Las Vegas Singles Travel and Social Club, a group of mature singles interested in local, national and international travel, plan to meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. This month’s speaker is slated to discuss visiting Argentina. A small fee is charged to cover refreshments and the cost of the meeting room. Guests are always welcome. Call 702-873-8309.

50 Years of Civil Liberties in the Silver State: The history panel hosted by The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Inspire Theatre, 107 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The panel is set to be moderated by UNLV associate professor Dr. Michael Green and include Renee Diamond and Caryll Dziedziak of UNLV, Sen. David Parks of District 7, and Dennis McBride, director of the Nevada State Museum. Visit inspirelasvegas.com or call 702-750-0017.

The Composer’s Showcase of Las Vegas: The event is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $20 to $25. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

(Monkey): The exhibition is scheduled by appointment through Feb. 20 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. The annual invitational fine art exhibit focuses on Chinese heritage. Because the coming 2016 Chinese New Year is the Year of the Monkey, artists are asked to make pieces that include the monkey and signifiers, images, or visual concepts that honor and celebrate Chinese tradition. A meet-the-artists reception is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

Las Vegas Jewish Film Festival: The 15th annual festival is scheduled through Jan. 24, with most films set to screen at the Adelson Educational Campus, 9700 Hillpointe Road. The remaining schedule is: “Dough,” 7 p.m. Jan. 21, Cinemark Theatres in the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South; “Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict,” 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Adelson Campus; “Rosenwald,” 1 p.m. Jan. 24, Adelson Campus; and “The Liberators,” 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Adelson Campus. All films will be accompanied by the filmmakers, or related experts in the subject matter, who will provide introductions and moderate post-screening discussions with the audience. Tickets are $10 at lvjff.org.

Go Red Total Makeover: The event is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin, 2075 Festival Plaza Drive, in conjunction with the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign. Interactive makeover stations will be located throughout the store. A Go Red Total Makeover winner is being sought to highlight at the event and will receive a $500 Macy’s gift card. Entries must be submitted by Jan. 24 at tinyurl.com/jc6wvxy. For criteria, visit goredforwomen.org.

“Reservoir Dolls”: Performances of the play, written by Erika Soerensen and based on the film “Reservoir Dogs” by Quentin Tarantino, are scheduled at 8 p.m. Jan. 21-23, 28-30 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31 at the Onyx Theatre, 953-16B E. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $20. Visit onyxtheatre.com or call 702-732-7225.

“Tribes”: A play by Nina Raine, directed by T. J. Larsen and Jacob Moore, is scheduled for 8 p.m. Jan. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Black Box at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors or students. Visit lvlt.org.

“Middletown”: The play by Will Eno, to be directed by Ela Rose, is set to be performed at 8 p.m. Jan. 21-23 and 28-30 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 24 and 31 on the main stage at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $24 for adults and $21 for seniors or students. Visit lvlt.org.

#TrytheTower: The partial tower practice climb for the Scale the Strat race is scheduled from 7 to 9 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Stratosphere, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The practice climb will allow participants access to the stairwells at the very top of Stratosphere Tower, Level 101 to Level 112. The cost is $30, and the Stratosphere has offered for each climber to receive two coupons for free admission for the Stratosphere Tower for use at a later date. Sign up at action.lung.org/TrytheTower2016 or register onsite the day of the practice climb by the Top of World podium inside Stratosphere Tower on the second level, starting at 6:30 a.m. The American Lung Association’s Scale the Strat race is set for Feb. 28. Visit scalethestrat.com.

Homebuyer’s Education Seminar: The Nevada Partners seminar is planned from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 27 in the meeting room at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. Learn about the process from A to Z, including managing your money to achieve your financial goals; the importance of good credit; and sustaining homeownership once you’ve achieved it. Upon completion of this eight-hour seminar, the participant receives a Homebuyers Education Certificate, a requirement for most down payment assistance programs. Workshops are free and open to the public. To register, call 702-924-2100, ext. 230. Additional sessions are planned in February. For more information, call 702-507-3717 or visit lvccld.org.

Utah Shakespeare Company Tour: The Utah Shakespeare Company plans to bring its 75-minute education outreach production of “Hamlet” to town at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. The program is free, but tickets are required. Get them at artslasvegas.org.

Community Safety Forum: The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., plans to host a free Community Safety Forum from 2 to 3 p.m. the third Sunday of each month through 2016. Each presentation includes free general admission to the museum following the presentation as well as livestreaming of the event. Topics announced so far are: Feb. 21, The Active Shooter, with officers from the MACTAC (Multiple-Assault Counter Terrorism Action Capability) unit talking about active shooter awareness, incident response and workplace violence; and March 20, The Ins and Outs of the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, including information about the progression of a criminal case from arrest to post-conviction procedures. Call 702-229-2734 or visit themobmuseum.org.

Cirque Run: Cirque du Soleil is set to host its 15th annual Run Away with Cirque du Soleil community 5K run and 1-mile fun walk March 12 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Onsite registration is set to start at 7 a.m. Pre-race activities are slated to begin at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $37 for the 5K and $27 for the 1-mile in advance or $3 more after March 1. Register at tinyurl.com/run2016.

PLAN AHEAD

Pruning roses: The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and the South Valley Rose Society plan to host a free educational meeting on the topic at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road. The class will be broken into small groups, and consulting rosarians will prune and explain the nuances of the flower’s different varieties: hybrid teas, floribundas, shrubs, miniatures and climbers. Attendees should bring gloves and pruners. Call the Master Gardener Help Desk at 702-257-5555 or email lvmastergardeners@unce.unr.edu.

First Aid for Coaches: The city of Henderson plans to host the free event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Henderson Fire Department Training Center, 401 Parkson Road. Those interested must register by Jan. 28. Call 702-267-2280.

Vegas Shoot National Field Archery: The free event is planned at noon Jan. 29-31 at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. More than 3,000 archers are expected to compete for money and prizes. Visit southpointarena.com or nfaausa.com/event/the-vegas-shoot.

Sportscards & Collectibles Show: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 29 and 30 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 31 throughout the Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road. Autographed memorabilia, sports trading cards, toys, comics, and sports and movie action figures are set to be for sale, among other items. Visit galleriaatsunset.com.

Interview tips: Attendees will learn techniques for interviews for potential employment during an event slated at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Author and career expert PJ Sheldon is set to lead the session. Visit hendersonlibraries.com or call 702-207-4261.

Theatre in the Valley: The troupe plans to perform Susan Sandler’s romantic comedy “Crossing Delancey” from 8 to 9:45 p.m. Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13 and 19 and from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 7, 14 and 21 at its playhouse, 10 Pacific Ave. The cost is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children. Call 702-558-7275 or email tivrsvp@gmail.com.

Junior Master Gardener: The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension plans to offer the hands-on program for children ages 7 through 12 starting in February. The first classes of the eight-session program are set for 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at the Research Center & Demonstration Orchard, 4600 Horse Drive, for residents in the north valley, and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 at the Lifelong Learning Center’s Outdoor Education Center, 8050 Paradise Road, for residents in the south valley. Children will learn about plants, water, soil, vegetables and more. The program also helps foster leadership skills and community service, organizers said. The eight-session class fee is $52, and sessions are planned twice monthly. Register by contacting Karyn Johnson at 702-257-5523 or emailing johnsonk@unce.unr.edu. Visit jmgkids.us.

Sunset Garden Club: The group is scheduled to meet at noon Feb. 9 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. The presentation is set to be led by club member Nancy Chang, with the topic being How I Got Interested in Gardening. The event is free and open to the public. Visit sunsetgardenclubofnv.org.

The Shirelles: The 1960s pop group plans to perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 inside the M Pavilion at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $19.99, $24.99 or $29.99. Visit themresort.com, ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.

Ronnie Milsap: The country music artist plans to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 20 inside the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $20, $30, $40 or $50 at any Station Casinos Reward Center, by visiting sclv.com/concerts or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Jewish music: Craig Taubman and his band are set to perform at 4 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Midbar Kodesh Temple, 1940 Paseo Verde Parkway. Taubman’s music combines traditional Jewish themes, ancient teachings and contemporary Jewish life. Performances also are planned by local cantors and students from area synagogues and Jewish day schools. RSVP by visiting midbarkodesh.org or calling 702-454-4848.

Disc golf: The 17th annual Gentlemen’s Club Challenge disc golf tournament is set from Feb. 25-28 at the Wild Horse Golf Club, 2100 W. Warm Springs Road. The event is expected to feature 450 to 550 competitors, including disc golf professionals from around the U.S. Registration prices range from $75 for the junior division to $175 for the pro division. Visit pdga.com/2016-gcc or contact Jeff Jacquart at email lvdgc@cox.net or 702-586-1657.

Henderson Symphony Orchestra: The group plans a free young artists concert at 8 p.m. March 11 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

ONGOING

Yellow Brick Road: The classic rock tribute band is set to perform at 10 p.m. Fridays at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $5, and guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

Desert Newcomers Club: This nondenominational social club for women who are new to the Las Vegas/Henderson area is set to meet the third Wednesday of every month. Coffee meetings are planned at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of the month at the Green Valley Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Road. Visit desertnewcomersclub.org.

Open mic nights: Kelly Clinton is scheduled to host the dinner shows from 9 to 11:55 p.m. Mondays at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The events will feature unknown and established entertainers. Reservations are suggested. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com.

Harp music: Mariano Gonzalez is scheduled to perform on the harp from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays in the main dining room at The Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com or call 702-736-4939