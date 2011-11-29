Henderson residents throw premiere party for “Breaking Dawn”

You might be a “Twilight” addict if you throw a private premiere party, pay homage to the main characters’ wedding, fly in items from the town the book is set in and rent out a private screening for 76 friends. In that case, that is what Henderson resident Danielle Avila and her friend Alison Memmott are — “Twilight” addicts, also known as Twi-Hards.

As if it were the night before their own weddings, Avila and Memmott spent Nov. 17 prepping, decorating, stuffing and, on occasion, swooning, as they prepared to celebrate the Nov. 18 release of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1," the fourth installment in the "Twilight" series. In the movie, characters Bella Swan and Edward Cullen tie the knot.

"It is the wedding of the century," Avila said.

The evening started with a sit-down dinner at Brio Tuscan Grille in Town Square, 6653 Las Vegas Blvd. South, followed by a private screening of the film at Rave Motion Pictures Town Square 18.

The banquet room at Brio had everything that can be found at a wedding: seating charts, white lights, center pieces and disposable cameras to capture the experience.

The room was decorated with leaves, drift wood and pebbles from Forks and La Push, Wash., two locations from the books and movies .

Each guest received a wedding favor: a replica of the wedding necklace Bella received from the nemesis vampire clan known as the Volturi. Each necklace was placed in a small jar with sand from La Push Beach and came with the note the Volturi sent to Bella.

This year, there also was a raffle for guests, including trinkets, memorabilia, bookends made from bricks from Forks High School, a three-tier wedding cake and a grand prize overnight stay and dinner package at Paris Las Vegas.

"To go with the honeymoon theme," Memmott said.

Other homemade items included an apothecary jar that Memmott and Avila wrapped in the movie trailer reel so when the candle is lit, the screen shots are illuminated.

After the raffle, guests scurried to the theater to watch "Breaking Dawn."

The 76 in attendance, who each paid $70 to help with the event’s cost, are not just Henderson friends but friends of friends who flew in from Texas, Arizona and even Paris.

One guest Avila and Memmott are still hoping for at one their movie events is Ellen DeGeneres, to whom they have sent many invitations.

Full-time mothers by day, Avila and Memmott have found a release in "Twilight" that brings them back to when they were 17.

"Even though Stephenie Meyer (the author) put it in the young adult section, I think adults can identify," Memmott said. "I remember what it is like to be 17. I remember what it is like having your first love."

When the lights go down and the screen comes up, the 76 women are no longer 30-plus. They are 17 again.

"You can hoot and holler at the screen at (actor) Taylor Lautner because we are all 17 again," Avila said. "Just for the night. It is OK to drool at the screen."

Their interest in "Twilight" started in summer 2007.

"Danielle told me I needed to read this book," Memmott said. "It is about a girl falling in love with this vampire named Edward."

A skeptical Memmott picked up the book and brought it to the pool with her. Four books later, a fan was born.

While reading, Avila and Memmott would bond by matching music with the story, creating grandiose playlists describing the scenes.

At the end of 2007, rumors circulated about a possible movie, leaving Memmott and Avila to scour the Internet to look for who might play each character.

On Nov. 21, 2008, Memmott and Avila went to their first premiere party for the first film in the series.

"I had just given birth three days earlier," Memmott said. "I told my doctor I had to make it to the premiere ."

The next year, for the sequel, "New Moon," the team members decided to throw their own private party with 60-plus friends. They rented a theater at Rave Motion Pictures at Town Square and a private lounge.

Instead of wristbands to enter the party, Memmott and Avila emailed guests if they were Team Edward, as they were, or Team Jacob. Jacob is Bella’s other love interest.

"Everyone who was Team Jacob got dog tags, and everyone who was Team Edward got custom-made necklaces with Team Edward written on it," Memmott said.

The next year, even though Memmott was in the process of moving to Utah and Avila was pregnant, they decided to do a party for "Eclipse," the third film.

"We didn’t want to disappoint anybody," Avila said.

At that event, partygoers were asked to submit "You Know You’re a ‘Twilight’ Addict" suggestions, and Memmott and Avila made a top 10 list from the submissions .

At each party, guests received the soundtrack of songs Memmott and Avila envisioned while reading the books, along with a description of where the song fits.

Avila and Memmott still have one more event to plan — the release of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2."

Even though the story is told in one book, the producers split the movie into two parts.

"We are already planning for it," Memmott said. "We will probably double our guest list. We have to go out with a bang."

Contact Henderson/Anthem View reporter Michael Lyle at mlyle@viewnews.com or 387-5201.