Henderson/Anthem neighborhood news

Church to host screening

of ‘Groundhog day’

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the movie “Groundhog Day” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway.

Afterward, the group is expected to discuss applying Unitarian Universalist principles found in the movie.

The organization welcomes people from other belief systems.

For more information, visit uuclv.org.

COMPUTER CLASS TEACHES THE BASICS

The Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway, is scheduled to offer a computer class from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. The seminar is expected to teach participants about computer basics. Class size is limited to 12, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 492-6580.

Animal adoption event

set for Saturday at Bass Pro Shops

Senior Spaniel Rescue of Las Vegas is planning Find Your Furry Valentine, a pet adoption event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bass Pro Shops at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Rescue groups will attend with a variety of pets available for adoption and to collect donations.

For more information, visit seniorspaniels.org.

Go to A Wranglers Hockey game,

help Henderson libraries

The Henderson Libraries Foundation has partnered with the Las Vegas Wranglers hockey team in a fundraiser.

The foundation is selling advance tickets to the Wranglers vs. Alaska Aces game at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from the Henderson Libraries Foundation by calling Matt Hortt or Trudy Casey at 492-6580 or emailing Hortt at mhortt@hdpl.org. These tickets are available through Wednesday.

During the game, the foundation plans to sell Chuck-A-Pucks for $2 each or six pucks for $10. Fans can purchase pucks to throw onto the ice during the second intermission to win Wranglers prizes. The foundation will sell pucks at the game and will receive 30 percent of the night’s sales in addition to tickets purchased in advance.

For more information, call mypubliclibrary.com or call 492-6581.

Super Run car show featured

on ‘American Restoration’

Henderson’s annual Super Run Classic Car Show was featured on “American Restoration” on the History Channel Jan. 18.

The show was filmed at the Super Run in September.

The next Super Run is scheduled from Sept. 20-23 at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St.

VANDERBURG ELEMENTARY ADOPTS

NORTH LAS VEGAS SCHOOL

Vanderburg Elementary School, 2040 Desert Shadow Trail, adopted Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas this semester.

Vanderburg donated more than 400 coats, a supply of uniforms and new books to Martinez students. Many students at Martinez are homeless, and every student was in the Free and Reduced Lunch program last school year.

For more information or to donate to the school, call 799-3800.

Henderson women invited

to fellowship with Glow International

Glow International-Henderson Chapter invites the women of Henderson to fellowship on the second Saturday of each month. The group’s next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Heritage Park Senior Citizens facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road.

At meetings, members listen to guest speakers who come and share inspirational ideas on how to find hope in today’s world to encourage women.

For more information, call Vicki Shelton at 726-2101.

Residents invited to dive in

at Polar Bear Plunge

Brave souls are invited to “bear” the freezing weather at the city of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department’s inaugural Polar Bear Plunge. The event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at Whitney Ranch Aquatic Complex, 1575 C Galleria Drive. Participants can ride down the slides at the outdoor activity pool and then warm up with hot winter treats. The event also includes activities, games, bounce house, raffles and full concessions.

Admission is $5 per person, including those wishing to watch from the sidelines. Participants will take the plunge by age division: 4 to 12 years, 13 to 19 years, and those 20 or older, with children plunging down the smaller slide. Each participant receives a commemorative pin, and the first 100 will receive goodie bags. The event is not recommended for individuals with high blood pressure or heart conditions.

Advance registration is recommended and can be made online at cityofhenderson.com/parks (activity code 136624-00) or in person at any city recreation center or indoor pool. For more information, call 267-5870.

GFWC Green Valley Woman’s Club plans to meet Feb. 13 at Findlay Toyota

The next GFWC Green Valley Woman’s Club meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Findlay Toyota, 7733 Eastgate Road. Enrich your life through volunteer work and club fellowship with women (working and retired) who make a difference in the community. For more information, email Dixie Gilby at dixiegilby@cox.net or visit community

link.reviewjournal.com/lvrj/gfwcgv.

Sunset Garden Club schedules meeting for Feb. 14 at Paseo Verde Library

The Sunset Garden Club plans to meet at noon Feb. 14 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280. S. Green Valley Parkway. The February program is expected to be a mini flower show presented by garden club members. The event is open to the public.

City offers to watch kids

on Valentine’s Day

The city of Henderson is letting parents have Valentine’s Day alone.

From 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14, children ages 5 to 12 can enjoy pizza, games, crafts and a movie at the Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St.

The cost is $5 per person. Registration is required.

Visit cityofhenderson.com/parks for more information.

HENDERSON HAPPENINGS BOOK RELEASED

The winter and spring 2012 Henderson Happenings event book has been released. Registration for programs is under way.

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com/parks/.

United Way approves funds allocation

United Way of Southern Nevada’s Immediate Needs Council approved the allocation of $1 million to 12 local agencies providing rent and nutritional assistance. The funding distribution is a part of the nonprofit’s mission to ensure that families in need receive support so they can work toward becoming financially independent. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada was allotted the largest amount of funding, receiving $355,178 for its food pantry services. HELP of Southern Nevada acquired $165,864, and Lutheran Social Services of Nevada obtained $103,119 for food and rent assistance. The Salvation Army Clark County received $159,825 for food services. Other agencies receiving financial aid included: American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, Las Vegas Area Council Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Clubs of Las Vegas, Emergency Aid of Boulder City, HopeLink, Jewish Family Service Agency, The Shade Tree and United Labor Agency of Nevada.

For more information about United Way’s Immediate Needs initiatives, visit uwsn.org.

TAX PREPARERS NEEDED

FOR UNITED WAY PROGRAM

United Way of Southern Nevada needs more than 400 volunteers for its Earn It Keep It Save It collaborative, which provides complimentary tax preparation to low-to-moderate income families, individuals and seniors.

Volunteers are needed through April 17 to serve as tax preparers, greeters, quality reviewers and site coordinators. Those donating their time will receive tax law and e-file training and IRS certification at convenient training locations throughout Southern Nevada.

For more details, visit uwsn.org/eks or call 892-2300.

WALK AROUND NEVADA

WITHOUT LEAVING TOWN

The Southern Nevada Health District is offering the Walk Around Nevada program, which helps participants track their physical activity online as they trek around the state and clock in 1,442 miles.

Anyone can sign up for this free online program and start a tour of Nevada. Track mileage online via a red line that marks your tour of the state. It also offers tips about staying hydrated, stretching and healthful hiking basics.

Walk Around Nevada maps include the entire state, a Lake Mead map and a Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake map.

For information on any health district online programs, visit gethealthyclark

county.org.

MAke your appointments

for TAKE CARE CLINICS online

Take Care Health Systems, a subsidiary of Walgreens, announces new scheduling options for its Take Care Clinics. Now, appointments can be made online through takecarehealth.com.

The site offers access to a comprehensive cost menu to quickly evaluate the cost of services, as well as local and up-to-date information on patient satisfaction scores and market-specific quality of care scores. The site includes estimated wait times at each clinic.