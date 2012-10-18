If Gallup right, Romney wins

The Gallup national tracking poll this morning shows Mitt Romney with a widening 6-point lead. It’s the biggest lead to date and the first time Romney has led outside the margin of error.

As I have cautioned readers before, there are so many conflicting polls this election season, many of which are done dishonestly to throw the electorate off the scent, it’s best to just ignore polls in so far as a predictor for who will the election.

But this didn’t stop Bob Beckel, the lone liberal of Fox News’ show "The Five" from saying today that if Gallup is right, the election is over.

Bartender, do you have any ’97 Duckhorn Merlot on stock? Here’s a toast to Bob. May he be right for once.