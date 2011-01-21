Infiniti expands G-series

5232594-8-4

Just about every luxury automaker is downsizing to stay relevant in a time when bottom line and fuel prices are high on shoppers’ lists. That means new small cars packed with features and smaller engines to keep governments and socially conscious buyers happy.

Infiniti is doing something radically different … by keeping things the same … sort of.

By adding a new G25 with a smaller engine and smaller loan payment than the G37, Infiniti doesn’t really need to go back to the drawing board for a new design.

Some might argue that dropping the price by more than $4,000 and cutting out 110 horsepower reduces some of the car’s cachet. After all, with a $31,400 base price, which includes destination charges, the G25 is slightly less than the top-of-the-line V-6-powered Maxima sedan that’s sold by Infiniti’s Nissan parent.

However, the Japan-based automaker is clearly more interested in spreading the G-series gospel to a wider audience of potential customers than worrying about any potential erosion or crossover in Maxima sales.

Visually, the G25’s appearance is virtually identical to that of the G37, and that’s a good thing. The rounded features give the car an air of elegance, while the subtly flared fenders that contain the G25’s standard 17-inch alloy wheels offer some clue that this sedan speaks the language of performance.

In fact, the G-series, with its rear- and all-wheel-drive architecture, was originally created to challenge the likes of BMW’s 3 Series, the Audi A4 and the Mercedes-Benz C-class sedans. Since its 2003-model-year launch, the highly regarded “G” has helped establish Infiniti as a serious rival in the entry-premium category.

One advantage of not downsizing to create an entry model is that you get a roomy, comfortable car to drive with plenty of luxury-grade amenities. In case you are concerned that the G25 is a seriously decontended ride, the it arrives with standard leather-covered seats that are power-adjustable for the driver and front passenger. Also standard is climate control, aluminum trim, remote keyless start and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio capability.

Where the G25 and G37 part company, of course, is the power train. The G37 has a 328-horsepower 3.7-liter V-6, while the G25 makes do with a 218-horsepower 2.5-liter V-6.

Fuel economy is rated at 20 mpg in the city and 29 on the highway (19/27 for the all-wheel-drive G25x), whereas the G37’s numbers are 17/25. If the price of gas is an issue, the less thirsty G25 might be the smart choice for that reason alone.

Given the fact that the G25 has 30 percent less power than the G37 and is only slightly lighter, a more modest rate of acceleration is definitely in the cards. A seven-speed automatic transmission is all that’s available for G25 whereas the G37 can be ordered with a six-speed manual.

As well, G25 buyers will also have to rely on the aftermarket if they wish to add a navigation system, as that option is absent. That said, the G25 Journey comes with dual-zone climate control, rearview monitor and heated front seats and outside mirrors. The Journey is the only route to take for those wishing to add the available power-operated moonroof.

The G25x is essentially an all-wheel-drive Journey, but that adds about 200 pounds.

Infiniti is obviously banking on a brace of buyers seeking the look and feel of a luxury sedan, but who are willing to sacrifice a degree of sporty performance to save big bucks when signing on the dotted line and later at the fuel pumps. If that seems like a fair trade-off, then the G25 might me just your portal to privilege-class driving.