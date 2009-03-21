It’s 1969 all over again

As a patriotic automotive enthusiast with a love for old American muscle cars, it warms my heart (and my right foot) to see the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 pictured on back-to-back issues of Motor Trend magazine, several months after a Motor Trend cover story on the 2009 Dodge Challenger.

The pony car wars of the 1960s are on again and it really is a beautiful thing. We loved these brands 40 years ago and they continue to appeal to us decades later.

Why is this? These rides, which were beautifully designed and powerful, really ignited our affair with performance cars. They were a near perfect blend of style and power. The long-hood, short-deck design back then was simple yet amazing, perfectly fitting into the same genre yet each one unique. The body lines not only made the cars appear fast, but Ford, Dodge/Plymouth and Chevrolet all offered big engine packages. Visualize the styling on the 1969 Camaro, the 1970 Challenger and the 1967 Mustang. Imagine the power and roar of the 426-cubic-inch Hemi engine, the 428 Ford Cobra jet and the Chevy 427 V-8.

The styling on today’s successors has been modernized, but you can tell where they came from. And of course they’re all built with greater concern for fuel economy and emissions with the base V-6 engines making as much or more power as the base V-8s of old.

The vintage feel has been harnessed and is reflected beautifully in each ride. This all evokes feelings of nostalgia and patriotism. How wonderful to revisit the 1960s and early 1970s and to be able to purchase and feel proud driving a vehicle that symbolizes North America at one of the industry’s most appealing and heroic times.

These muscular icons were affordable at their inception and, considering how much car you get for the buck, the prices of the new-generation models are unbelievably reasonable. It’s exciting that the manufacturers are designing them with the originals in mind, yet modernizing them and keeping the prices down. For the standard versions, all are priced at less than $25,000.

I have now had the opportunity to spend time in each of the three new ponies and found them equally impressive for different reasons. The Challenger, in my opinion, is the one of the three that most closely captures the vintage aesthetic of its predecessor. Its standard V-6 engine puts out 250 horsepower and it stickers for about $23,000. I might sound like I’m in sales here, but these figures are worthy of note. When friends are car shopping they continually ask what vehicles I recommend. For those really wanting to be thrifty and still purchase something cool, the Challenger is at the top of my list. And for those who can afford it and want more power, the top-end SRT8 is priced at about $42,600. All the talk about this car is justified.

The 1969 Camaro is one of my all-time favorite rides and I see a lot of the 1969 embodied in the gorgeous 2010 model. The car also has some impressive statistics, getting close to 30 miles per gallon on the highway while putting out 300 horsepower with the standard V-6. After seeing it in person at the Barrett-Jackson collector-car auction, my first remark was that it gives the Dodge Challenger a run for its money.

And then there is the sensational Mustang, a longtime fan favorite. Carroll Shelby’s reputation has always been impeccable and the Texan, who has spent most of his 85-plus years involved with racing and fast Fords, continues to be involved in cars that tear up the asphalt. I think the redesigned 2010 model embraces the 1967 model, my favorite year for the Mustang. I took my mom for a spin in the 540-horsepower GT 500 model during a visit in Florida and we both found it phenomenal. It was both fast and comfortable. I wanted to prove how good the handling was by doing some donuts, but out of respect for mom I resisted the urge.

Nostalgia, patriotism and an appreciation for great styling are what I believe keep this passion for the pony cars alive. And the fact that the prices make them readily attainable just feeds that desire.

If I were buying a new car right now I would without a doubt be purchasing one of these true American muscle machines.

Among her numerous accomplishments, Courtney Hansen is the author of “Garage Girl’s Guide,” the host of Spike TV’s “PowerBlock,” the former host of TLC’s “Overhaulin'”and a writer with Wheelbase Communications. You can e-mail her by logging on to www.wheelbase.ws/mailbag.html.