Lamplight Gardens offers activities

Lamplight Gardens at Silverado Ranch by Lennar, a gated community in the southeastern valley, offers residents a variety of outdoor activities at its village center park. Facilities include a children’s play area, clubhouse, built-in barbecues, picnic tables, basketball court and old-style gazebo.

“One of the greatest benefits of this gated community is that it gives a sense of a small town. Children and families can enjoy lighted street scenes with minimal traffic, and a community spirit that promotes friendships and knowing your neighbors,” said Michael Campbell, Lennar sales manager.

“Lamplight Gardens has its own neighborhood personality and that’s exactly what appeals to our homeowners. These homes do not look like the standard-issue valley style of stucco and tile rooftops,” Campbell said.

“This is a gated community of single-family detached homes in a prime location in the southeast valley at Spencer Street and Cactus Drive priced from the $200,000s. That is pretty extraordinary,” he said.

As a Lennar community, Lamplight Gardens offers several standard features at no extra cost, Campbell said. Each home comes fully equipped with all appliances, including the refrigerator, washer and dryer, and 2-inch faux wood blinds throughout.

Also featured are granite countertops; raised-panel oak cabinetry; ceramic tile entry; wall-to-wall carpeting; decorative no-wax flooring in the kitchen, laundry room and baths; and extensive high-tech wiring and prewiring.

The homes are also Energy Star-certified with programmable thermostats, low-emittance windows and doors, an energy-efficient gas heating system, and 13 SEER air conditioning.

Exterior design highlights include a covered entry porch and fully enclosed backyard.

Three two-story designs are offered at Lamplight Gardens: the Lilac with 1,310 square feet, Iris with 1,366 square feet, and Orchid with 1,393 square feet.

All of the floor plans are based on an open great-room design with either three bedrooms or two bedrooms with a loft, plus 21/2 baths and a one-car garage.

“With homes available for pre-holiday move-in and our special fall financing options, this is a community with something for everyone from young couples to busy professionals and active empty nesters,” Campbell said.

To visit Lennar’s Welcome Home Center, take Interstate 215, the Las Vegas Beltway, to Eastern Avenue, exit south on Eastern to St. Rose Parkway, then west on St. Rose Parkway to Spencer Street, north on Spencer to Cactus Avenue.

Models are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Monday when they close at 3 p.m. For more information, call 614-0592.

For information on Lennar communities throughout the Las Vegas Valley, visit lennar.com. Lennar offers more than 35 communities valleywide with pricing from the $200,000s to the $700,000s.

Lennar’s year-end three-day sales event offering price reductions and new incentives on select inventory homes ends today.

Welcome Home Centers at Lennar communities throughout the valley will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.