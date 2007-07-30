Lennar opens Mockingbird within The Willows planned community

Lennar’s newest neighborhood is Mockingbird, which is located in The Willows, one of the builder’s Las Vegas planned communities in Henderson.

It is at Gibson Road and Galleria Parkway, just east of the U.S. Highway 95 (Interstate 515) at Sunset Road.

Shopping, dining, entertainment, parks and schools are nearby and the community is linked to U.S.-95 and the Interstate 215, the Las Vegas Beltway.

Community features include a gated entry and a park with walkways and picnic areas. Home prices start in the mid-$200,000s.

Lennar also offers two additional neighborhoods at The Willows community.

Meadowlark offers three two-story floor plans from 1,660 to 2,194 square feet. They feature homes with three to four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and two-car garages.

Nightingale includes three two-story home designs from 2,047 to 2,525 square feet with four to five bedrooms, 2 1/2 to four baths, and two-car garages.

Both neighborhoods are priced from the $300,000s.

All four of Mockingbird’s two-story residences are now modeled at the community.

They range from 1,484 to 1,900 square feet, featuring three to four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and two-car garages.

Highlights include volume ceilings, attractive arches and decorative pot shelves as accents.

Mockingbird, and sister neighborhoods, Nightingale and Meadowlark, include Lennar’s ready-for-move-in upgraded features at no additional cost.

They include stainless-steel kitchen appliances — refrigerator with icemaker, microwave, washer and gas dryer — and window coverings throughout the home.

The list of additional included upgrades also provides for comprehensive prewiring for telephone, cable and ceiling fans, ceramic-tile entries, raised panel cabinetry and cultured marble vanity countertops in the baths.

The extras are known as the Logic of Lennar, and are included in the price of the home.

Mockingbird’s 1,484-square-foot Indio has a super-sized, extended pantry in the kitchen. There is also a second-floor family room.

The Willows floor plan offers a U-shaped kitchen with a food-preparation island. A fireplace highlights the living room. The home’s second-floor master suite includes a large retreat.

A loft/hall area features an alcove space that could easily serve as a computer center or reading nook.

The Red Bluff model is 1,839 square feet with a great room and dining room, highlighted with a fireplace.

The 1,900-square-foot Calistoga is the largest floor plan. The family room, located on the second floor, separates the master suite from two secondary rooms.

Mockingbird homes also feature a covered porch entries, two-color paint schemes that highlight architecture pop-out detailing and concrete-tile roofs. Selected elevations offer stone facing accents.

To visit the Welcome Home Center at The Willows to preview the new model homes at Mockingbird, and the models at Nightingale and Meadowlark, take U.S.-95 to Sunset Road, exit east to Gibson Road, then north on Gibson to Galleria Parkway.

The sales office and home models are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, except Monday when they close at 3 p.m.

For information about Mockingbird, call 203-0772; Meadowlark, call 604-7315; and Nightingale 273-8922.

For information on Lennar communities throughout the valley, visit lennar.com.