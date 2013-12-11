Letter has advice for Britney Spears

Welcome to Las Vegas. Here’s hoping you knock it out of the park during your two-year “Piece of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood.

Britney Spears speaks to a crowd in front of Planet Hollywood on Dec. 3 to promote her new show at the casino. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An open letter to Britney Spears:

Welcome to Las Vegas. Here’s hoping you knock it out of the park during your two-year “Piece of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood.

I was in Denver last week during your big welcome party. Sorry I missed it, but I checked it out on YouTube.

You got our attention when you told the crowd, “I’m so incredibly excited about being here right now, but this is my city right now and I can’t wait to see you guys on opening night.”

That part about “my city right now” arched some eyebrows.

Maybe you didn’t mean it that way, but to some it came off as an act of bravado. The definition of bravado: “a bold manner or a show of boldness intended to impress or intimidate.”

Swagger and talent will only take you so far in Las Vegas. Acceptance will come from what you do off the stage.

Fourteen years ago, one of the smartest guys in town gave me a piece of advice days after I arrived: Embrace this community and it will embrace you back.

Support your fellow entertainers. Attend their shows, walk their red carpets. Be accessible. Adopt a favorite charity. Give back. Tip.

Make Celine, Donny and Marie, Shania, Terry Fator, Holly Madison and Frank Marino and many others your role models. Learn from them. They are givers, not takers.

And you can add Miley Cyrus to the list. Six years ago she showed up unannounced – and no alerting the media — at a children’s cancer ward at Sunrise Hospital. A 12-year-old girl, just informed she had a relapse, told her mom, “At least I got to meet Hannah Montana.”

You’re starting with a clean slate. Reach out and this city will love you to pieces.

NOT THEIR FIRST RODEO

It is no coincidence that the winter meeting of the Western Governors Association ended up in Las Vegas this week.

They’ve met here before, but “this time around, we wanted to be in town during the National Finals Rodeo because it IS such a distinctly Western event,” said Joe Rassenfoss, WGA communications director.

They are attending the NFR tonight.

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter might have a hankering to saddle up.

He’s a longtime member of the Idaho Cowboys Association and is a past board member of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame. He and his wife, Lori, live on a working ranch and he still competes in Idaho rodeos.

SIGHTINGS

Spears, walking into Chipotle restaurant at the Fashion Show Mall on Tuesday with a bodyguard who told fans, “No photos please. Ms. Spears is having private time.”…NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse, dining at Aureole (Mandalay Bay) after she co-hosted the American Country Awards with Trace Adkins. At the Patrick-Stenhouse table: IMG superagent Alan Zucker and former NASCAR Café owner and former NASCAR marketing exec Mark Dyer, wife Tammy and daughter Sharnai. Zucker represents Peyton and Eli Manning, Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake. … Country star Luke Bryan, having lunch at La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway (Wynn) on Monday. … Nicolas Cage, picking up takeout at Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria &Bar in Summerlin on Sunday…Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, taking in the National Finals Rodeo (Thomas &Mack Center) on Monday. Earlier he checked out Cowboy Christmas and Casa Fuente, the cigar shop inside the Forum Shops at Caesars.

THE PUNCH LINE

“It’s the holidays. Getting together with your family — on paper that’s a wonderful idea.” — David Letterman

Norm Clarke’s column appears Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Reach him at 702-383-0244 or norm@reviewjournal.com. Find more at normclarke.com. Follow @Norm_Clarke on Twitter. “Norm Clarke’s Vegas” airs Thursdays on the “Morning Blend” on KTNV-TV, Channel 13.