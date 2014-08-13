Literary Las Vegas: Anna Mae Zuccari-Teitelbaum

Henderson author Anna Mae Zuccari-Teitelbaum takes readers on a haunted ride through the dreams of a woman recovering from a sleeping pill overdose in the novel “You’ll Never Know or Will You?” Visions of the horrors of her life from abuse during childhood to ongoing domestic problems fill her head as she fights to regain her life. Zuccari-Teitelbaum is also the author of the children’s book “The Land of Cukoa: The Adventure of the Missing Cuckoo.”

Anna Mae Zuccari-Teitelbaum's "You'll Never Know or Will You?" takes riders on a dream journey through the mind of a woman who survives a sleeping pill overdose.

Henderson author Anna Mae Zuccari-Teitelbaum takes readers on a haunted ride through the dreams of a woman recovering from a sleeping pill overdose in the novel “You’ll Never Know or Will You?” Visions of the horrors of her life from abuse during childhood to ongoing domestic problems fill her head as she fights to regain her life. Zuccari-Teitelbaum is also the author of the children’s book “The Land of Cukoa: The Adventure of the Missing Cuckoo.”

Excerpt:

“Is this really me?” I felt, and certainly was, grotesque. Quickly, my hands were splashing cold water onto my horrible face in hopes of reducing the puffiness. After patting myself dry, I first applied my face cream. Next, I applied my liquid makeup and blush for much-needed color. I then penciled in my eyebrows, with my dark-brown eyeliner, and mascara. And last, I put on my favorite lipstick. I loved the creamy texture and the color, orange pink.

While carefully applying it to my lips, thoughts of Jonathan flashed in my mind. I briefly saw a simper of a smile reflecting in the mirror, and then, absolute reality sank in—what happened to our marriage? Why did Jonathan stop loving me? I thought I was a good wife. Where did I fail? You see, I never stopped loving him; he was my life. Our marriage was so wonderful. Wedding vows crept into my head. “Till death do us part.”

Stumbling around and somewhat panicky, I realized what had to be done. Where were my pills? Where the heck did I put them?