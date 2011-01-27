Little change in Ensign assignments

There was seeming little change for Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev., in committee assignments he received Thursday for the new U.S. Senate session.

Ensign, who is up for re-election in two years, will continue to sit on the influential Senate Finance Committee, as well as the Budget Committee, the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, his office announced.

The Nevadan dropped off the Senate Rules Committee, which handles administrative issues , election reform and lobbyist disclosures among other matters. His spokeswoman said he had been granted a waiver to sit on the panel last year but did not request to have the waiver renewed.