Long-time residents walk, exercise, golf in Summerlin community

According to 14-year Summerlin resident, Christine Barrett, Summerlin is the place to live. Her family of five grew up in the community attending schools, athletic events and participating in a variety of resident programs. “Summerlin is a wonderful place to raise a family,” said Barrett, who moved into The Trails village with her husband, Bill, and three children in 1996.

Barrett walks on the 150-plus mile Summerlin Trail System with her husband, participates in the community Jazzercise program and shops and dines in the community. Her husband’s favorite past time is walking to one of the nearby golf courses — and with nine courses located in Summerlin, he has plenty of options. Her three children, now young adults, attended school at Bonner Elementary, Faith Lutheran Jr./Sr. High School and Palo Verde High School — all in Summerlin.

“Summerlin offers all the amenities of a big city in a small community environment,” she said. “Schools, churches, retail and office centers, restaurants, cultural amenities, health care options and more are all located within walking distance. There isn’t another community in Southern Nevada like Summerlin.”

Barrett said the community’s landscaping and open spaces originally attracted her to the community, but it’s the sense of community and friends that have kept her there for 14 years.

“Summerlin continues to serve the diverse needs and interests of our family, despite many changes,” she said. “We plan to be here for years to come.”

Barrett is one of hundreds of Summerlin residents who have lived in the community for more than a decade. According to Kevin Orrock, top division executive for The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, long-term residency underscores homebuyer satisfaction.

“With so many residential options in Las Vegas, we’re proud that nearly 100,000 people have chosen to live in Summerlin,” he said. “And when they stay with us through the years, it’s even better. It speaks to the community’s multigenerational appeal.”

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., an affiliate of General Growth Properties Inc., Summerlin is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a yearlong celebration that commenced in May 2010.

Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with 7,500 acres still remaining to accommodate future growth within the master plan.

