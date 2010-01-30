Uncategorized

MARIO LOPEZ HOSTS AT PRIVE

January 30, 2010 - 1:33 pm
 


TV personality Mario Lopez served as host Friday evening at Prive nightclub at Planet Hollywood Resort. He is pictured with his girlfriend Courtney Mazza. (Photo courtesy Scott Harrison/Retna)

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Uncategorized Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like