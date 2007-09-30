Martucci partners with home builder

Changes in the real estate market are closely tracked by Realtors such as Geri Martucci, owner of Martucci Team 1ST at Keller Williams Realty The Marketplace.

The changing market has prompted some general real estate practitioners to re-evaluate their traditional role and look for ways to do business in other arenas. One such venture is the newly forged relationship between Martucci and new home builder RPS Homes.

Martucci’s team provides the builder with marketing and real estate services at its new home communities, without the traditional expense and challenges associated with an in-house sales department employed by the builder. The newest RPS Homes community, Tuscany Retreat in Boulder City, is an enclave of 47 single-story semi-custom homes on large home sites with views of Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The grand opening of Tuscany Retreat is today and Sunday.

Martucci was director of client services for several large home builders, including Del Webb and Christopher Homes. She was also president of Creative Service Consulting, a builder resource consulting firm.

“It was a natural transition, blending general real estate services into the new home community environment. They’re really so similar — success in both are completely predicated on building relationships and servicing your customer,” Martucci said.

“As builders adjust to the changes in sales velocity, I see more opportunities for this type of partnering. There is great value today in flexibility and possessing a wider scope of expertise. We need to embrace the changing environment. I think that’s the recipe for continued success,” she said.

For more information, visit team1strealestate.com.