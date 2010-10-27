Uncategorized

McCain, Voight, Pacquiao headline Friday rallies for Angle, Reid

Steve Tetreault
October 27, 2010 - 10:39 am
 

Sen. Harry Reid and Sharron Angle are marking the final weekend of their Senate showdown with competing rallies on Friday evening.

Sen. John McCain of Arizona, actor Jon Voight and Michael Reagan, the conservative radio host and former president’s son, will join Angle at a 7 p.m. get-out-the-vote event at the Orleans, the Republican’s campaign announced.

Championship boxer Manny Pacquiao and Reid will rally voters at 6 p.m. at Orr Middle School on East Katie Avenue, according to the Democrat’s campaign.

