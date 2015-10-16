Mom charged with pimping out daughter for rent money, gifts

A Colorado woman was arrested this week after police said she pimped out her daughter in exchange for rent money and gifts.

Julie Greiner, 43 (CBS4)

A Colorado woman was arrested this week after police said she pimped out her daughter in exchange for rent money and gifts.

Julie Greiner, 43, of Lakewood, Colo., was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony counts of human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, pimping of a child and sexual assault of a child, CBS Denver reported.

Police say Greiner allowed her 12-year-old daughter to have a sexual relationship with 23-year-old Thomas Keski, who lives in Australia.

Greiner’s daughter met Keski in an online chat in 2014, the station reported. The online relationship chat eventually reached a sexual tone.

Police said Keski started sending thousands of dollars, sometimes used to pay rent and other bills, as well as gifts like jewelry and electronics to the girl and her mother. According to the arrest warrant, Keski and his mother came to Colorado where he met Greiner and her daughter and took them on a trip to Hawaii.

Keski and the child slept in the same bed while Greiner shared a room with Keski’s mother, the station reported.

“There were gifts and money being provided by this adult in Australia to the child’s mother,” Jefferson County District Attorney Pete Weir said, per the television station. “The mother was aware that there was inappropriate sexual conversations and contact going on between the man and her daughter.”

The station connected with the girl’s brother, Alex Greiner, who they said he turned in his mother in to authorities.

“I just did what any brother would do for their sibling.” Alex Greiner said, “Money can make people do bad things.”

Greiner appeared in Jefferson County Court on Wednesday. She remains in custody without bond.

Contact Chris Kudialis at ckudialis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4953. Find him on Twitter: @kudialisrj