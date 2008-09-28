Monterey condos to be auctioned

Real Estate Disposition Corp., the nation’s largest real estate auction company, will auction 80 units located at Monterey at the Las Vegas Country Club Oct. 26.

“This once in a lifetime event will be a great opportunity for buyers to gain ownership in one of Las Vegas’ premiere communities,” said Jeffrey Frieden, chief executive officer of REDC. “There will be dream homes at amazing auction prices at this event. These are great residences or second homes in a very exclusive community at rock bottom prices.”

The condos TO be auctioned range from up to 1,600 square feet and have been previously valued up to $539,900. Starting bids on the properties will begin as low as $49,000. Financing as low as 3 percent down with Federal Housing Administration approval will be available.

The auction will take place at the Palace Station Hotel & Casino conference room Oct 26 with registration beginning at 10 a.m.

The Palace Station Hotel is at 2411 W. Sahara Ave.

“These are lovely, contemporary condos are in an ideal and historic location,” Frieden said. “This is a unique opportunity to buy an exclusive residence in this community at low auction prices.”

The condos at Monterey at Las Vegas Country Club are located east of the Strip within the gates of the Las Vegas Country Club. The sales office, located at 2838 Loveland Drive, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Monterey’s location offers views of the Las Vegas Strip, and the properties are steps away from the city’s nightlife, dining and entertainment venues.

Many of the condos in this gated and private community are located along the fairways of one of Las Vegas’ legendary golf courses.

Architectural elements include private patios or balconies, floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, wet bars, built-in bookshelves and oversized walk-in closets.

Upgraded flooring, two-tone paint, maple cabinets and slab granite counters are all included.

Additionally, residents have access to the resort-style amenities behind the 24-hour guarded gates of the country club. Among them are swimming pools, relaxing hot tubs, on-site fitness center and picnic areas with gas barbecues.

REDC is the national leader in real estate auctions, having sold more than $3 billion in real estate assets since May 2007.

To visit Monterey from the Las Vegas Strip, take Sahara Avenue east. Turn right on Paradise Road and left on Karen Avenue. Enter the community through the Las Vegas Country Club Estates gate on Karen Avenue, located between Paradise Road and Maryland Parkway.

The guard gated attendant will direct you to the sales center.

For more information on REDC or the condos at Monterey at the Las Vegas Country Club, visit Auctiontoday.com or MontereyLVCC.com.