Move-in-ready homes at LivingSmart Sandstone

Pardee Homes’ LivingSmart Homes Sandstone neighborhood near the southwest corner of Camino Al Norte and Ann roads in the Eldorado area of North Las Vegas has a limited number of move-in ready homes available.

“These move-in ready homes at Sandstone are truly ready for residency,” said Pardee Homes’ Regional Sales Director Rob Tuvell. “Each has stainless steel kitchen appliances and upgrades such as a refrigerator, washer, dryer and window coverings are included depending on the home, making each very turn-key.”

LivingSmart Homes Sandstone is a collection of two-story homes that range in size from 2,161 square feet to 2,432 square feet.

Homes currently start in price from $222,450.

A move-in ready Residence 1-C at LivingSmart Homes Sandstone measures 2,161 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage, upgraded flooring and two-toned interior paint. The home is priced at $229,613.

A move-in ready Residence 2-B at LivingSmart Homes Sandstone measures 2,250 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage, prewiring for home security system and buyer’s selection of flooring. Prices start at $258,600.

Another move-in ready home is a Residence 3-B that measures 2,432 square feet with four bedrooms, 2½ baths, and two-car garage plus two-toned interior paint and upgraded flooring. Home prices start at $269,152.

For more information, visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-3332. All Pardee Homes sales offices are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

LivingSmart Homes Sandstone is near established shopping, schools and recreation and offers easy access to two primary commuter routes — Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway.

To reach the neighborhood from I-15, exit at Craig Road and travel west. Turn right on Camino Al Norte and left on Ann Road and the neighborhood is ahead on the left.

In the Eldorado master-planned community, Pardee’s gated Eldorado Heights neighborhood features seven floor plans that range in size from 2,385 to 4,241 square feet. Prices start from the low $300,000s.

Also in Eldorado is LivingSmart Homes Eldorado Ridge, a gated neighborhood featuring four floor plans that range in size from 1,849 square feet to 3,001 square feet. Prices currently start from the $250,000s.

Pardee Homes’ exclusive LivingSmart brand features standard and optional measures that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage material conservation and the use of recycled or sustainable resources in new homes, said Tuvell.

LivingSmart provides more than 30 Earth-friendly standard and optional systems and features for new-home buyers, and it applies to every newly designed home the company offers, he said.

One of the West’s largest and longest-established home builders, Pardee has built homes for more than 40,000 families in Southern Nevada since 1952. Follow the builder on Facebook at www.fb.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas.