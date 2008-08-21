MUSIC: New hip-hop series debuts tonight

Like a house built upon quicksand, the local hip-hop community never seems to have the benefit of very firm moorings in Las Vegas.

But “The Show” is hoping to help change all that.

A new hip-hop night Thursdays at the Art Bar, the series aims to provide a regular showcase for up-and-coming MCs.

Hosted by Lore, the first installment of the show will feature sets by mic melters Se7en 30, Jream, Mic Vegas and Rain.

The night will also be filmed for Vegas hip-hop site www.ahat.tv.

Be there, and help ensure that “The Show” goes on.