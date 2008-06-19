MUSIC: Tonight, a ska band that won’t make you ralph

Like in-laws and sobriety, ska music is a sad, unfortunate part of life.

For the most part.

Locals One Pin Short are worth your time, merging ska’s signature heart-palpitating horns with hard-scrubbed guitars, the occasional reggae lilt and the kind of nonstop energy that implies that this bunch sweats Red Bull.

Tonight at Jillian’s, the band celebrates the release of their debut album, “Waiting,” a tropical, sun-baked affair best served with a trough of pina coladas.

Look for a review shortly in the “Sounding Off” column in the R-J Living section on Tuesdays.

Until then, go check ‘em for yourself. Also on the bill is scene heavyweights Reel Big Fish.

Prepare for lots of dudes in plaid …

The show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call 759-0450.