Nevada Energy Star launches campaign

Nevada Energy Star partners, a voluntary coalition of Southern Nevada home builders, developers, retailers, mortgage providers, energy consultants and local utilities promoting energy conservation, has launched its 2008 Energy Star campaign, “Energy Star — Your Green Foundation.”

Nevada Energy Star partners, a voluntary coalition of Southern Nevada home builders, developers, retailers, mortgage providers, energy consultants and local utilities promoting energy conservation, has launched its 2008 Energy Star campaign, “Energy Star — Your Green Foundation.”

The three-month awareness-building campaign, funded by contributions from its partners, is designed to promote Energy Star brand awareness and energy conservation as an important first step for individuals and corporations committed to “going green.” The partnership encourages member developers to incorporate Energy Star standards into their building practices as the foundation for pro-environmental initiatives that also include water conservation, air quality and resource conservation.

According to Annette Bubak, chairperson of the 2008 Nevada Energy Star campaign, the Environmental Protection Agency provides guidelines that energy conservation, because of the demand it places on our resources, should constitute approximately 40 percent of any multi-resources conservation initiative.

This is the basis for the campaign promoting the theme of energy conservation as the foundation for going green.

Energy Star, the national U.S. government symbol for energy efficiency, was created by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for energy-conserving computers in 1992 and is now jointly implemented with the U.S. Department of Energy.

For more information or to submit a story or tip, visit thinkenergystar.com.